Post-Christmas travelers face storm troubles
Hundreds of flights are canceled and thousands are delayed amid winter storms.
Hundreds of flights are canceled and thousands are delayed amid winter storms.
A 41-year-old passenger fell overboard while on Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas cruise ship. The US Coast Guard ended its search on Christmas Day.
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history as heating systems in part of China struggles
An atmospheric river brought heavy rain to the Lower Mainland and South Coast on Christmas Day, with authorities saying flooding in low-lying areas could be possible.Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver's North Shore, saying that rain is expected to become heavier by Monday afternoon. Around 40 to 60 mm of rain is expected to fall there.The warnings for the South Coast come after an ongoing windstorm led to warnings up and down the B.C. coast, with gusts of up to
A round of high winds and heavy rains will continue for parts of B.C. throughout the overnight hours of Christmas evening into the early hours on Boxing Day. Another system will arrive by the middle of the week
With its sunny weather and scenic landscapes, Arizona is a go-to retirement destination. However, rising costs have priced some retirees out of the market. Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 5...
For most of the decades he's been a volunteer firefighter, Walter Scott, chief of the Island and Barrington Passage Volunteer Fire Department, had never seen firefighters asked to help out with water shortages.But that changed in 2016 during an unusually dry summer when the fire department found itself delivering water to dozens of households in southwestern Nova Scotia whose wells had run dry. "We were doing between 20 and 30 trips with water every week," he says. "Doing two nights of water del
One tip: Don’t give the finger back.
Dense fog is in the forecast across southern Ontario into Christmas, so it’s a good thing Santa has Rudolph to lead the way
Rescue crews are urgently searching for a four-year-old girl who slid into a fast-moving river in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint Jean region on Friday.
While America buys over 25 million Christmas trees annually, there are some that don't get strung up with tinsel. Here's what happens to them.
Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up global metal prices, additional price increases are expected for nickel, cobalt, lithium, copper, and other metals essential for electric vehicle batteries, the IMF said in a report published on Dec. 26.
Do you really have to turn ‘flight mode’ on before takeoff? We asked the experts.
Zoo Atlanta just welcomed the cutest Christmas miracle: a baby rhino.
Weather Network's Shannon Fernando explains how an abundance of atmospheric moisture and a strong upper-level jet will bring stormy weather Christmas night and through Boxing Day. Strong wind gusts can lead to power outages and therefore, caution must be taken.
Opened in 2021 in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Anh Coffee Roastery is one of Red5studio’s latest architectural marvels. Set far back from the street, the architecture firm used its abundance of space to create an amusement park-like space with multiple levels and plenty of communal seating. September is the coffee shop equivalent of a wind-swept bird’s nest.
Meteorological phenomena could be behind the parting of the Red Sea, which allowed Moses to help the Israelites escape the Egyptians, a study suggests.
One of the most intense cold outbreaks in living memory swept over eastern North America in time for the final Christmas of the 1980s
Up to half of garden birds die of cold and hunger in winter. Here’s how to help them survive.
An unaccompanied 6-year-old child flying on Spirit Airlines to visit his grandmother in Fort Myers, Florida, was instead put on a flight to Orlando.
A member of a rare and endangered species related to the giraffe was recently born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, according to zoo officials.