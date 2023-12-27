Post-Christmas travellers face disruption as Storm Gerrit sweeps in

Weather warnings are in place for wind and rain as Storm Gerrit sweeps across the country.

Travellers have been warned of delays and potentially hazardous conditions on their way home from the Christmas holidays, with the storm forecast to bring wintry weather for some.

Wind warnings are in place for the south of England and across the English Channel coast as well as parts of western Wales, north-west England, Northern Ireland, northern Scotland and the northern isles.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

(PA Graphics)

Ferry operator Red Funnel, which provides services between Southampton and Cowes on the Isle of Wight, warned customers to expect cancellations on its Red Jet passenger services due to strong winds.

Hovercraft services between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight are currently suspended.

Network Rail Scotland has imposed speed restrictions on Wednesday and travellers are urged to check for cancellations.

ScotRail customer operations director Phil Campbell said: “We will be working closely with our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland to ensure we are able to keep people moving as much as possible, but customers should also expect that their journeys will take longer than usual, and there could be some cancellations.”

Here's a picture of the tree which is causing disruption to services via Dumbarton. As this is coming into close contact with overhead lines, @NetworkRailSCOT will shut off power supply to the overheads, allowing access to safely remove this from the railway. pic.twitter.com/XtaMKr4umA — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 27, 2023

A tree fell on the line and caught fire near Dumbarton East Station in West Dunbartonshire, Network Rail Scotland said, closing the line in both directions.

Story continues

The M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire is currently closed in both directions due to strong winds, National Highways said.

Drivers are advised to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternate route.

Last week, people travelling for Christmas were among those affected as Storm Pia lashed parts of the UK in the countdown to the festive season.

Winds of more than 80mph battered northern parts of the UK, with gusts of 81mph recorded at Brizlee Wood near Alnwick, Northumberland, and at Baltasound on Shetland, with 70mph gusts reported elsewhere in the North East of England.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said Storm Gerrit was named as a warning to people travelling after the Christmas holidays.

It has been a very wet and windy morning for many as #StormGerrit sweeps across the country ⚠️ Take a look at the latest radar below 👇 pic.twitter.com/CMqzeWDYmK — Met Office (@metoffice) December 27, 2023

He said: “Due to the extent of the warnings that are being issued, it was deemed that a named storm would be a good idea because it will highlight to the public the risk associated, particularly as today is likely to be quite a busy day on the roads with people travelling back home from Christmas and things like that.”

Mr Partridge said wet and windy weather will cover “pretty much the whole of the UK”, with significant snowfall in parts of Scotland.

A yellow rain and snow warning is in place until 9pm across much of Scotland on Wednesday.

Mr Partridge added: “There are wind warnings out for the south of England, across the English Channel coast.

“But we also have wind warnings in force for parts of western Wales, north-west England, Northern Ireland, northern Scotland and the northern isles.”

Only the central section of the UK does not have a wind warning (Danny Lawson/PA)

He said only the central section of the UK does not have a wind warning.

Wind warning areas can expect gusts of 50-60mph, with up to 70mph on high ground and exposed coasts.

“In terms of rain, we have rain warnings out for the whole of Northern Ireland, western Wales, north-west England, and then there’s a combined sort of rain and snow warning for Scotland,” Mr Partridge said.

Rain in the warning areas is forecast to be between 40-60mm, with the potential for 70-90mm in the western hills of Wales and the western side of the Pennines.

There is a chance of power cuts, as well as a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

Anywhere above 200 metres in Scotland and the northern isles is likely to see some snow, he added.