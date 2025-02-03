From Post Malone to Barry Manilow, inside the 50th anniversary of Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - On the eve of his annual Pre-Grammy Gala, Clive Davis is still working.

Sitting at a table inside his bungalow at The Beverly Hills Hotel, his faithful Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Charlie snoring near his feet, Davis pores over his opening remarks for his Saturday soiree, blue inking through some comments, spotlighting others.

It’s especially important this year that the tone is calibrated to still celebrate music and several of the artists nominated for Grammy Awards on Sunday, but also remain sensitive to the devastation wrought by the recent area wildfires.

Davis says there was “no question” about still holding the annual party on its 50th year once the Recording Academy determined the Grammys would proceed as scheduled.

“We felt we wanted to give back and we wanted (the gala) to be a fundraiser," Davis, who donated "a substantial six-figure amount” to MusiCares, said. “Music is a wonderful vehicle to fundraise, so it was all positive, really."

Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes performs a Led Zeppelin song with Chad Smith on drums and Robert Trujillo of Metallica on bass at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 1, 2025.

A little more than 24 hours later, Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo and producer Andrew Watt, are on stage at The Beverly Hilton, ripping out ferocious versions of Led Zeppelin's "Good Times Bad Times" and "Whole Lotta Love" as the opening performance of Davis' event.

The illustrious music mogul has always appreciated that his gala serves as a platform "to celebrate music without competition and with your peers," and this milestone year witnessed the usual array of artists spanning genres and generations.

At the cocktail hour preceding the event, KISS icon Paul Stanley, songwriter/producer Benny Blanco (sans fiancée Selena Gomez), noted bandleader/composer Paul Shaffer, famed saxophonist Kenny G and even Gary Dell’Abate (aka Baba Booey) of "The Howard Stern Show" mingled in the same room.

Onstage during the three-hour-plus show, a similar array of disparate artists performed, from Michael Bublé and Barry Manilow to Teddy Swims and Doechii (both nominated for best new artist at this year's Grammys).

Joni Mitchell, Clive Davis and Barry Manilow attend the 50th anniversary of Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Feb. 1, 2025.

Familiar faces singled out by Davis to stand and wave to attendees included Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz and, making her 25th appearance at Davis' gathering, Nancy Pelosi, whose presence earned a standing ovation.

The second piece of the Pre-Grammy Gala is a Salute to Industry Icons, and this year, Universal Music Publishing Group CEO Jody Gerson, responsible for signing Keys, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, among numerous others, received hosannas from Davis.

Here are a few highlights from Saturday’s show.

Michael Bublé

Davis introduced the modern big band swinger with reminiscences of Quincy Jones, a longtime friend who was "the first person I would shout out every year (at the gala)," Davis said. The always-pleasant Bublé started his performance a few feet away from the microphone, urging the crowd to clap along as he extolled the brilliance of Jones, whom he said was "like a chef." As photos of Davis and Jones rolled on the screens flanking the stage in the Beverly Hilton ballroom, Bublé finger-snapped through "Fly Me to the Moon" accompanied by a taut band including a six-piece brass section.

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow bows after performing during Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala Feb. 1, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Davis reminded the audience that the first record released on his Arista Records in 1974 was "Mandy," the ballad forever associated with Manilow, who was also the inspiration for the first Pre-Grammy Gala in 1975. Davis introduced "my dear friend, who started all of this," as the video screens showed a clip from "The Midnight Special," with a youthful Davis introducing a shaggy-haired Manilow playing "Mandy." As he's been doing in concert for years, Manilow emerged from the shadows for the second verse of the song, a nostalgic juxtaposition of his younger and older selves singing the same song. "I started with Clive in 1873," Manilow joked after singing. "We've had an incredible run. The truth is, Clive was always watching over me. I don’t know how I got so lucky."

Post Malone

Post Malone shakes hands with Clive Davis following his performance at Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 1, 2025.

The recent country music convert retreated to his pop catalog for his inaugural appearance at Davis' party. Clad in jeans, a dark blazer and a white cowboy hat, Malone leaned into "Sunflower," his 2018 hit with Swae Lee, closing his eyes as he sang. Malone reiterated the other purpose of the evening – helping with wildfire relief – as he said at song's end, "Please take care of the folks out there on the front lines."

Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell sang two songs during Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California, Feb. 1, 2025.

On Thursday, Laurel Canyon legend Mitchell appeared as part of the massive FireAid lineup at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Her victory tour continued at Davis' gala as she sat in a gold-etched chair, tapping her cane as she sang a typically poignant rendition of "Both Sides Now," followed by another of her favorites, Gershwin's "Summertime." Davis was responsible for brokering the friendship between Mitchell and Brandi Carlile, who was instrumental in urging Mitchell to return to music following a debilitating brain aneurysm in 2015. So it was especially affecting to see her celebrating the 50th anniversary of her longtime friend's signature event and Davis blowing her kisses as she was escorted offstage.

Shaboozey

Shaboozey was one of several newcomers to sing at Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California, Feb. 1, 2025.

Looking awed to be there, the country-pop breakthrough artist who is nominated for five Grammy Awards strode the stage in a black suit while pedal steel guitar and fiddle accented his feel-good "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." Shaboozey's megawatt smile confirmed that he recognized the honor of being asked to perform at one of the most celebrated events in the music industry.

