Post Malone Drops 'Special' New Song 'Yours' Inspired by 2-Year-Old Daughter's Future Wedding — Watch (Exclusive)

The musician performed the song in its entirety live for the first time at his "A Night in Nashville" concert on Tuesday, July 16

For Post Malone, writing soulful, impactful music comes as second nature — especially when it's about his 2-year-old daughter.

That ethos is in full swing for the 20-time platinum, eight-time RIAA diamond-certified recording artist's latest track "Yours," for which PEOPLE can exclusively premiere the music video ahead of the release of his hotly-anticipated F-1 Trillion album, due out Aug. 16.

Malone tells PEOPLE that the song, which was inspired by thoughts of his daughter's future wedding (and is certain to join plenty of fans' wedding playlists as well), is "very special to me."

"I teased it on social media on Father’s Day and I hope you all enjoy the full version," Malone adds.

Speaking directly to his daughter's potential future partner on "Yours," Malone reflects on the heartbreak he'll feel "when I walk her down that aisle and do what daddies have to do."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Post Malone at Bud Light's 'A Night In Nashville' concert

He goes on in the song to note how "she might be wearin' white" at the alter, but he'll remember that "her first dress, it was pink." Malone shares other brief insights into their bond, highlighting memories like the day she took her first steps and said her first word.

Further grappling with the emotions any father encounters on their daughter's wedding day, he concedes, "She might be your better half / Yeah but she's my everything."

All-in-all, Malone makes his own peace with the idea of allowing someone else to love his daughter on "Yours," singing, "And we'll both love her forever / But I loved her long before / And one day I know I'll give her away / Buddy, that don't mean she's yours."

The accompanying video to "Yours" was filmed at "A Night in Nashville," a 1,500-person, invite-only live performance held in collaboration with Bud Light on Tuesday, July 16, in Nashville. The concert was Malone's first time sharing the new song in its entirety since that aforementioned snippet he shared on social media one month prior.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Post Malone (left) and Blake Shelton at Bud Light's 'A Night In Nashville' concert

For that same live performance, Malone tapped Blake Shelton, Joe Nichols, HARDY and Sierra Ferrell to join him on stage and perform everything from new F-1 Trillion tracks to his chart-topping past releases. He even covered classic country hits.

Although he joked at the beginning of the "Yours" music video that "we've got a long time to go" before his daughter's big day, Malone said that as it was his first performance of the track ever and "fresh" to him, he hoped he didn't "f--- it up." But given the rousing crowd reception after the inaugural performance of "Yours," it's evident that Malone has yet another hit on his hands.

The new music video is currently the only way fans can listen to "Yours" in its entirety. F-1 Trillion will be available on all major streaming services Aug. 16.

