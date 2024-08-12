Post Malone Shares Rare Comments About Being a Dad, Says Fatherhood 'Changes Your Life in the Best Way Ever'

The singer welcomed a daughter with his fiancée in May 2022

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic Post Malone

Post Malone is grateful to be a dad.

The singer, 29, opened up about fatherhood while sitting down with correspondent Anthony Mason on a new episode of CBS Sunday Morning, sharing rare comments about his life as a dad to his 2-year-old daughter.

Malone, who hasn't revealed his daughter's full name but has her initials, DDP, tattooed on his forehead, said that being a dad "changes your life in the best way ever," also noting that his daughter and her mother were key players in changing his life.

"Four years ago, I was on a rough path. It was terrible," he admitted, telling Mason that "loneliness" was troubling him at the time.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Post Malone performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 06, 2024

Now, Malone said he no longer feels that way. "It's the most amazing thing," he shared.

Last month, PEOPLE exclusively premiered the music video of his track "Yours" ahead of the release of his hotly anticipated F-1 Trillion album, due out Aug. 16.

Malone told PEOPLE that the song, which was inspired by thoughts of his daughter's future wedding (and is certain to join plenty of fans' wedding playlists as well), is "very special to me."

"I teased it on social media on Father’s Day and I hope you all enjoy the full version," Malone added.

Speaking directly to his daughter's potential future partner on "Yours," Malone reflects on the heartbreak he'll feel "when I walk her down that aisle and do what daddies have to do."

He goes on in the song to note how "she might be wearin' white" at the alter, but he'll remember that "her first dress, it was pink." Malone shares other brief insights into their bond, highlighting memories like the day she took her first steps and said her first word.

Further grappling with the emotions any father encounters on their daughter's wedding day, he concedes, "She might be your better half / Yeah but she's my everything."

All-in-all, Malone makes his own peace with the idea of allowing someone else to love his daughter on "Yours," singing, "And we'll both love her forever / But I loved her long before / And one day I know I'll give her away / Buddy, that don't mean she's yours."



