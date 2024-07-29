Post Office was ‘badly run and messy’, says former chair

Mark Sweney
·2 min read
<span>Neil McCausland was interim chair of the Post Office between 2011 and 2016.</span><span>Photograph: Maureen McLean/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Neil McCausland was interim chair of the Post Office between 2011 and 2016.Photograph: Maureen McLean/Rex/Shutterstock

A former chair of the Post Office has described the business as “badly run and messy” and criticised the Horizon IT system as clunky, creaky and badly in need of replacing.

Neil McCausland, a senior independent director and interim chair of the Post Office between 2011 and 2016, heavily criticised the state of the business and its IT set-up at the public inquiry into the Horizon scandal on Monday.

“The Post Office I went into was a very badly run and messy business,” said McCausland, a former executive at Marks & Spencer and C&A. “The IT infrastructure we knew was old, underinvested and creaky. The Horizon system we knew was near end of life.”

McCausland, whose role was in part looking at how to put in place a new system to replace the Fujitsu-developed Horizon accounting software in the future, said it was at least 15 years old by then, when usual practice is to replace IT systems after about a decade.

“We knew we had clanky, underinvested IT infrastructure,” he said. “Horizon was a clunky, creaky, not particularly intuitive system.”

However, McCausland said he was given no indication that the integrity of the data and the accounting software was anything other than “sound”.

In his first board meeting where Horizon’s integrity was discussed, before the Post Office was separated from Royal Mail in 2013, the system was given a clean bill of health.

He said he was told the legal claims about its integrity were “weak” and that audits done on Horizon were “positive”.

“[I was told] the all previous prosecutions where Horizon data was used we had been successful,” he said. “We were listening to an experienced Royal Mail Group director who was talking to our general counsel. It was a very clear and robust answer … that the system was sound. Data integrity wasn’t an issue in my mind.”

Between 1999 and 2015 the Post Office relentlessly pursued hundreds of branch owner-operators across the UK for alleged theft, fraud and false accounting, despite knowing there were faults in Horizon software installed by Fujitsu in the late 1990s.

In total, about 3,500 post office operators were wrongly accused of taking money from their businesses, and more than 900 were prosecuted in harrowing court cases despite protesting their innocence and raising issues with the IT system in their defence.

The scandal is frequently described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history.

