Post Office behaved ‘like Mafia gangsters’: Five things we learned from the Horizon IT scandal

Stephen Bradshaw, a Post Office investigator, gives evidence to the inquiry following claims of 'bullying' - UNPIXS

The Post Office scandal has once again dominated the news agenda as an inquiry into the Horizon IT scandal resumed for the first time in 2024.

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak announced new emergency legislation will be introduced to “swiftly exonerate” sub-postmasters and postmistresses wrongly convicted because of faulty software which made it appear money was missing from their branches.

The Prime Minister’s declaration came amid growing anger across the country about Post Office prosecutions of more than 700 men and women, whose stories have been reignited by an ITV drama.

A public inquiry launched in 2021 has held its first hearing of the year with Post Office investigator Stephen Bradshaw giving evidence about actions taken against the postmasters.

Here are five developments we learned on Thursday:

Fujitsu in line to pay for scandal

Downing Street said it “fully intends” to make Fujitsu pay for the Post Office scandal if the firm is found culpable.

Pressure is mounting on the company behind the faulty Horizon software and No 10 said it will wait for the conclusion of an ongoing statutory inquiry before deciding on its next steps.

Asked about the prospect of clawing back money from the Post Office, Post Office bosses’ bonuses or Fujitsu, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “You heard ministers talk about this both in terms of questions about individuals receiving bonuses or companies who were involved in this.

“There is the inquiry underway that is seeking to establish the facts on that point in terms of culpability. I think for our part all we can say at the moment is that we will use the facts established by the inquiry to hold those individuals and businesses, should they be found culpable, to account.”

Asked what was meant by holding to account, the spokesman said: “Whether it be financially, legally or otherwise. But I can’t pre-judge the work that is literally going on right now in the inquiry to establish the facts.”

Post Office investigators ‘behaved like Mafia gangsters’

Investigators working on behalf of the Post Office were described as “behaving like Mafia gangsters”, the Horizon IT public inquiry has heard.

Jacqueline McDonald, a sub-postmistress, claimed she was “bullied” by Stephen Bradshaw during an interview over an alleged shortfall at her branch in Broughton, Lancashire, after he accused her of telling him a “pack of lies”.

In the statement, she said: “Shortly after I had been audited and my post office was taken away from me, I read an article in a magazine which highlighted other people who have suffered or are about to suffer the same hell I was going through. I then got in touch with the writer of the article who then put me in touch with the JFSA (Justice for Sub-postmasters Alliance).

“This was a very big surprise to me as I was led to believe by the investigator for the POL Stephen Bradshaw that I was the only one in this position and this has never happened before.”

She also accused Mr Bradshaw, who is giving evidence at the first hearing of the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, of being a “liar”, while Janet Skinner, another post-mistress who he investigated, said “he’s never going to show remorse”.

Horizon errors weren’t relayed

Mr Bradshaw said he was not made aware of any problems “from the top” about the faulty Horizon IT software, the public inquiry heard.

At the beginning of his evidence, inquiry counsel Julian Blake asked him: “Do you think that you have given enough thought over the past 20 years as to whether you may have been involved in what has been described as one of the largest miscarriages of justice in British history?”

Mr Bradshaw replied: “It would appear that through not being given any knowledge from the top downwards that if any bugs, errors or defects were there it’s not been cascaded down from Fujitsu, the Post Office board down to our level as the investigations manager.

“I had no reason to suspect at the time that there was anything wrong with the Horizon system because we’d not been told. The investigations were done correctly.”

Mr Bradshaw told the inquiry that a statement signed by him declaring the Post Office’s “absolute confidence” in the Horizon IT system was written by lawyers from the law firm Cartwright King.

Sub-postmistress lived ‘hand to mouth’ for 15 years

One former sub-postmistress told how she lost her life savings and lived “hand to mouth” for 15 years after the Post Office tried to convict her.

Sarah Burgess-Boyde, 59, who took over the Starbeck Avenue branch in Newcastle upon Tyne in November 2005, said she had “lost everything” as a result of the scandal.

Sarah Burgess-Boyde says she lost her life savings as a result of the scandal - Raoul Dixon / NNP

After she flagged to bosses that the Horizon IT system was showing a shortfall in her branch, she was subject to a three-day audit in 2009 which would land her in court, wrongly accused of stealing £33,000.

Despite being acquitted in December 2011, she is now facing retirement without any pension or savings.

“I have lost everything – I’ve lost my business, all my savings, I haven’t got a penny to my name. I’m not future-proofed, I’m nearly 60 and have no pension provision, I’ve lost my reputation and I lost everything, “ she said.

“I was suspended then I went through the disciplinary procedure including a fraud investigation, I was charged with theft, I was eventually taken to trial in December 2011 where I was acquitted when the Post Office presented no evidence,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Bonuses should be repaid into compensation scheme

Post Office investigators should be forced to repay their bonuses and pensions into the compensation scheme for wronged branch managers, Tory MPs said.

Senior Conservatives have demanded that Downing Street acts to claw back the cash executives were awarded for each prosecution they brought.

Sir John Redwood, a former Cabinet minister, said new rules should also be introduced to curb the use of excessive bonuses at publicly funded bodies.

It comes after The Telegraph revealed Post Office investigators were offered cash awards for every sub-postmaster convicted during the Horizon scandal.

Mr Bradshaw refuted the claim that investigators would get paid more depending on the number of successful prosecutions they had. “I’m paid whether one case is done, one thousand cases, or no cases,” he told the inquiry.

