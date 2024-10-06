Post Office executive ‘instructed staff to destroy evidence’ before Horizon inquiry

A senior Post Office executive is under investigation for allegedly instructing staff to destroy evidence that could have been of interest to the Horizon IT inquiry.

The executive, whose identity is not known, has been suspended since the incident was brought to the organisation’s attention by a whistleblower.

Board members have been “updated periodically” about the allegations, the inquiry heard.

Rachel Scarrabelotti, a Post Office company secretary, revealed the allegations in one of her six witness statements submitted to the inquiry.

Rachel Scarrabelotti giving evidence to the inquiry on Friday

More than 900 sub-postmasters were wrongfully prosecuted as a result of the Horizon scandal, which saw faulty Fujitsu software incorrectly record shortfalls on their accounts.

This week, Nick Read, the Post Office chief executive, who has revealed he plans to step down in March, will give evidence to the inquiry over three days in a much-anticipated appearance.

Nick Read, pictured giving evidence to the Commons business and trade select committee, will appear before the inquiry on Wednesday - PRU/AFP via Getty Images

While the name of the suspended member of staff has not been disclosed, The Telegraph understands that it is not Mr Read or any other member of his strategic executive group.

In a statement submitted in advance of her appearance at the inquiry, Ms Scarrabelotti wrote: “A further whistleblowing complaint which I am aware of was included in the August 2024 board update.

“It involved allegations that a senior Post Office member of staff had instructed their team to destroy or conceal material of possible interest to the Inquiry, and that the same individual had engaged in inappropriate behaviour.”

The company secretary’s statement continued: “I understand that this is being dealt with appropriately given its serious nature.

“The POL employee in question has been suspended.”

Ms Scarrabelotti went on to say: “I further understand that the [Post Office] board has been updated periodically on developments … most recently in the briefing document that went to the board in August 2024.”

It is not the first time a Post Office senior figure has been accused of asking for documents to be destroyed.

The inquiry has previously heard that John Scott, Post Office’s former head of security, instructed that minutes of meetings regarding concerns about Horizon be “scrapped”.

John Scott, the Post Office’s former head of security, said he did not recall giving any instructions to destroy minutes of discussions

The minutes related to discussions between senior staff in 2013 – six years before Sir Alan Bates, one of the sub-postmasters wrongfully accused, would win his High Court legal battle against the Post Office.

Concerns about the possible destruction of documents were raised by barrister Simon Clarke, who was acting for the Post Office at the time.

He wrote in legal advice that he had received information about minutes of a previous conference call being typed and emailed to a number of people.

“An instruction was then given that those emails and minutes should be, and have been, destroyed. The word ‘shredded’ was conveyed to me,” he wrote.

Mr Scott, a former police officer, said he did not recall telling his staff to delete or shred any documents.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We take any allegations of wrongdoing extremely seriously through our established processes and procedures.

“We do not comment on individuals.”