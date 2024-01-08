Post Office Horizon scandal: Emergency debate to be held in Parliament on UK 'biggest miscarriage of justice'

An emergency debate on the Horizon scandal is set to take place in Parliament as outrage continues to grow over the treatment of sub-postmasters and postmistresses wrongly prosecuted for alleged fraud.

MPs are expected to debate within days the shocking revelations which are now being probed by Scotland Yard.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle could grant an urgent question for a debate on Monday on the scandal which has shocked millions of people across the country as it has been dramatised in ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Or he might agree to a Standing Order 24 (SO24) procedure which would lead to an emergency debate, possibly on Tuesday or later this week.

Labour MP Kevan Jones and Tory David Davis are pressing for a debate.

Former Cabinet minister Mr Davis, MP for Haltemprice and Howden, stressed that it was down to the Speaker whether one is held.

However, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We will get it (a debate) either today or tomorrow.

“This is such a big issue, there are now tens of millions of people who care about this.

“They are furious about it in many cases.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and post office minister Kevin Hollinrake were meeting on Monday to discuss how the compensation scheme can be speeded up and victims of the miscarriage of justice cleared of their wrongful convictions.

Tory peer Lord Arbuthnot, who played a key role when an MP in exposing the scandal, called for the huge number of wrongful prosecutions to be dealt with in a "mass way".

He told Sky News: "One of the greatest problems is that there have been between 700 and 900 convictions of subpostmasters and only 93 have been overturned.

"That is an awfully small, pathetically small number.

"Parliament has got to step in and say that Post Office convictions are not safe.

"We have seen the way that investigators behaved and they behaved in a way which was contrary to the rule of law.

"These convictions have got to be set aside."

Post Office executives also face being summoned back to appear before the Commons Business and Trade Committee which has probed why it has taken so long for wrongly convicted and prosecuted postmasters and postmistresses to be compensated.

The MPs have demanded updates on the scandal from the Post Office and stressed: “The Committee is likely to return to the issues raised once the Independent Review into the Post Office Ltd has been completed.”

A petition calling for former Post Office boss Paula Vennells to lose her CBE over the Horizon scandal has attracted more than one million signatures.

Demands for the Honours Forfeiture Committee to remove her CBE have emerged again after ITV aired the new drama into the scandal, which has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history.

Ms Vennells oversaw the organisation while it routinely denied there were significant problems with its Horizon IT system.

More than 700 Post Office branch managers were given criminal convictions after faulty Fujitsu accounting software called Horizon made it appear as though money was missing from their shops.

Professor Chris Hodges, chair of the Horizon compensation advisory board, said Parliament should pass a “simple Act” to clear all of the postmasters convicted based on evidence supplied by the flawed computer system.

“A number of things could happen, you could propose a number of improvements to the current appeals system,” he told BBC Radio 4.

“The trouble is either individually or collectively they don’t necessarily deliver the outcome we all want to see, which is that all of these convictions are overturned.

“Therefore having looked at this we have come to the conclusion that the obvious thing to do is the right thing to do, which is for Parliament to pass a very simple act overturning all of them.

“The trouble is otherwise you get into the weeds of an enormously slow and complex system.”

Senior Post Office executives "absolutely need to account for their actions", Treasury minister Bim Afolami said.

He stressed that the Justice Secretary is "urgently" looking at how to accelerate the "slow wheels of justice" for those wrongly convicted in the Horizon scandal.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Afolami said: "(Senior Post Office executives) absolutely need to account for their actions because it will not just be (ex-chief executive) Paula Vennells."

He added that it is important not to "prejudge" the situation.

Asked whether there are any concrete new measures the Government can offer to victims of the scandal, Mr Afolami said: "The head of the justice system... is urgently looking right now to see what we can do to accelerate these slow wheels of justice so that justice is served for them, and know that this Government is on their side and wants to sort it out."

As well as Post Office executives, Fujitsu bosses are in the firing line, as well as possibly some of the solicitors who prosecuted sub-postmasters and postmistresses, if it were to turn out that they knew the Horizon computer may be to blame.

A string of ministers, including Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, are also in the spotlight, with questions over whether they should have asked more questions about the cases.

An MP may apply to the Speaker for an emergency debate on Mondays to Thursdays during sitting time under the rules of Standing Order No24.

If the Speaker has given the MP leave they will have three minutes to make a speech after question time and any urgent questions or ministerial statements. The Speaker then decides whether to submit the application to the House; the Speaker does not have to give reasons for decision reached.

The House will have to agree that the debate takes place. If the House agrees to the application the emergency debate will take place on a future day, usually the next sitting day. The motion to be debated will be “That the House has considered the matter of (Topic)”.