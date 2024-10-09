Post Office Inquiry - live: CEO Nick Read questioned over Horizon scandal amid claim of ‘disgusting’ culture

Post Office chief executive Nick Read is expected to give evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry (PA)

Post Office chief executive Nick Read has begun giving evidence at the long-running public inquiry into the Horizon IT scandal today.

Mr Read, who is leaving his post in March, will be given the opportunity to defend himself against mounting criticism from other witnesses to the inquiry.

He joined the company in 2019, long after the prosecutions of sub-postmasters finished. But he oversaw the Post Office’s response to legal action brought by wronged sub-postmasters and their compensation.

The inquiry heard last week about claims from a whistleblower of a “disgusting” culture at the Post Office that “starts at the top with Nick”.

The Post Office Horizon IT scandal led to hundreds of postmasters being wrongly prosecuted for theft and false accounting due to discrepancies caused by IT bugs in the system.

Former chairman Henry Staunton has told the inquiry that the Post Office “didn’t fully accept” the rulings made by Justice Fraser, which found that the IT system had been behind the errors.

Key Points

Who is Post Office chief executive Nick Read?

10:18 , Holly Bancroft

Post Office chief executive Nick Read has begun his testimony at the Horizon IT inquiry.

He is being questioned over the nature of this witness statements, some of which are given in his official role at the Post Office and one of which is given on a personal basis.

Mr Read is also being questioned on his previous business experience before he joined the Post Office. He had worked as the chief executive officer of Nisa Retail previously.

Sir Wyn Williams tells inquiry that a former sub-postmaster passed away last week

10:10 , Holly Bancroft

Sir Wyn Williams has opened the inquiry this morning by saying that a former sub-postmaster Mrs Gillian Blakey has passed away.

She was a sub-postmaster in Lincolnshire. During her period there, shortfalls appeared in the accounts due to faulty data from the Horizon IT system.

Her husband was prosecuted over the faults and she lost her job.

She had not received the additional compensation to which she was entitled, Sir Wyn Williams said.

How long with Nick Read give evidence for?

10:07 , Holly Bancroft

Post Office chief executive Nick Read will face three days of grilling at the Horizon IT inquiry.

His first day is today, starting at 10am and going on till 16:30, and he will be back on Thursday and Friday as well.

Calls for independent body to handle compensation schemes

10:03 , Holly Bancroft

An independent body must be set up to handle compensation schemes for UK state scandals to stop causing further distress for victims, experts have said.

People affected by the Windrush and Post Office scandals are being re-traumatised by the schemes designed to offer redress, according to researchers from King’s College London.

Shaila Pal, director and a supervising solicitor at King’s Legal Clinic, who carried out that research, said victims’ voices are not currently being heard.

“These people have been failed by the state and it is unacceptable that schemes designed to compensate them are further adding to the damage already caused,” Ms Pal said.

Did Nick Read push for a bigger bonus?

09:34 , Holly Bancroft

Post Office chairman Henry Staunton told the inquiry last week that CEO Nick Read was unhappy with his pay and one of Mr Staunton’s first acts as chairman was to write to the secretary of state to ask for it to be increased.

At the time in November 2022, Mr Read would have received salary plus compensation of £788,500 in total. He had wanted to increase his total earnings to £1,125,180 - a salary that Mr Staunton admitted was “astonishing”.

Mr Staunton told the inquiry: “It was obviously a massive salary increase in a company which wasn’t a normal corporate. It was paid for by the public purse”.

The request was refused by then-secretary of state Grant Shapps.

Who is Post Office chief executive Nick Read?

09:27 , Holly Bancroft

Post Office chief executive Nick Read has been at the Post Office for five years. He is due to step down in March 2025 and has taken time away from his role to prepare for the Horizon IT inquiry.

Interim chief operating officer Neil Brocklehurst has been filling in as an acting chief executive.

Mr Read has previously appeared before MPs to defend his management of the Post Office. However in February, the business and trade committee expressed a lack of confidence in his leadership, accusing him of giving misleading evidence.

Over the course of the inquiry and parliamentary hearings, Mr Read’s evidence has often clashed with that of former Post Office chairman Henry Stauton.

Mr Read had been investigated over misconduct allegations but an external report, released earlier this year, cleared him of wrongdoing.