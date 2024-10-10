Post Office inquiry: Paula Vennells has not been held to account, her successor suggests

Paula Vennells has not been held to account for her role in the Horizon IT scandal, her successor has suggested.

Speaking at the Post Office inquiry, Nick Read made a thinly veiled swipe claiming Post Office colleagues believe former leaders did not face consequences for their actions while leading the organisation.

Mr Read told the inquiry: “I think one of the themes that has emerged amongst colleagues still working within the organisation is that many of the leaders of the organisation - historically - who have appeared before this inquiry, appear not to have been held to account.”

More than 900 sub-postmasters were wrongfully prosecuted after faulty Fujitsu software incorrectly recorded shortfalls on their branch accounts.

Ms Vennells, who was CEO from 2012 to 2019, was booed at the Post Office Inquiry in May and cried three times while giving evidence when questioned about her role in the scandal.

The ordained priest, who was at the helm of the organisation during Sir Alan Bates’ High Court Battle with the organisation, said she was “very, very sorry” for the sufferings of those affected.

Mr Read, who took on the top role in September 2019, five months after Ms Vennells stepped down, was also asked about what the organisation was doing about staff who worked with the investigation team when wrongful prosecutions were taking place.

The chief executive said that the Post Office kept some of these employees on the company’s payroll because they have “human rights”.

Addressing questions on employees who were involved in investigations in the past, Mr Read said in his witness statement: “I would have preferred Post Office to take more decisive action and said as much at board discussions.

“That is not where the organisation is however and the collective decision was made at board [level] not to simply dismiss anyone who was for instance an investigator at the time, but against whom there was no direct evidence of wrongdoing, later to transfer them to other departments, offer voluntary redundancy where possible, but, where appropriate to thoroughly investigate.”

Later on, he added: “Post Office understands that unless wrongdoing can be formally and fairly established, it cannot simply remove existing staff because they were in a post when the miscarriages of justice were taking place.

“Those individuals of course have employment and indeed human rights themselves.”

01:40 PM BST

12:30 PM BST

Staff who played roles in historical investigations could receive redundancy payouts

Post Office staff who played roles in historical investigations could receive redundancy payouts, Nick Read has suggested.

The Post Office chief executive was asked about various work which the business had carried out to ensure staff involved in previous postmaster probes were not involved in compensating postmasters.

The inquiry was shown emails which showed concerns from various individuals including the then Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake, about how long the process was taking.

Jason Beer KC asked: “Did you get a steer from gov as to how to approach this issue?”

Mr Read said: “I think my reflection on this is that Simon Racaldin [Remediation Unit Director] had conversations with the government team on the ability to offer voluntary redundancy and redundancy payments to try and move people from the Remediation Unit - they are still ongoing as I understand it.”

11:56 AM BST

Nick Read appears to have swiped at his predecessor Paula Vennells

The chief executive was asked about internal communications documents - which suggested that the company recognised that in a “majority of cases” former staff were carrying out their duties based on instructions given and “in the belief that Horizon was robust”.

"If indeed they were aware of and understood other issues associated with Horizon in the past, I think there was very definitely a view amongst the bigger community that people were going about doing their job and we needed to be sensitive to the fact that people were going about doing their job to the best of their ability and with what they knew."

“If indeed they were aware of and understood other issues associated with Horizon in the past, I think there was very definitely a view amongst the bigger community that people were going about doing their job and we needed to be sensitive to the fact that people were going about doing their job to the best of their ability and with what they knew.”

11:39 AM BST

Post Office kept investigators on payroll because they have ‘human rights’

Nick Read has said that the Post Office kept former investigators on the company’s payroll because they have “human rights”.

"Those individuals of course have employment and indeed human rights themselves."

“Those individuals of course have employment and indeed human rights themselves.”

11:26 AM BST

Chief executive said it’s ‘hard to conceive’ staff working with investigations unit ‘unaware of wrongdoing’

Nick Read has said it is “hard to conceive” that Post Office staff working close to the investigations unit before 2015 were “unaware of wrongdoing at the time”.

However, the chief executive admitted that a “handful” of individuals who worked in the unit are still employed by the Post Office - but in different roles.

Mr Beer directed the inquiry to a section of his witness statement which read: “In terms of Project Phoenix, my own view, one which I believe I share with others, is that for individuals who were actually close to the investigations unit prior to 2015, it is hard to conceive they were unaware of wrongdoing at that time.”

He added later on: “As far as I am aware, there are now only a handful of individuals who worked in the investigations unit, which was disbanded in 2015, who are still employed by the Post Office - they do remain in the organisation, but in different roles.”

11:13 AM BST

Chief executive said it is ‘not appropriate’ for postmasters to be told investigators can interview them under caution

Nick Read has conceded that it is “not appropriate” for sub-postmasters to be told that Post Office investigators can interview them under caution.

The chief executive admitted that wording in the document was “heavy handed”.

The inquiry was shown wording from new contracts given to sub-postmasters today, which included a description of the Post Office Investigation Division (POID).

Mr Beer: “This describes the people conducting the investigation as the Post Office Investigation Division…Given the history of the scandal dealt with in the judgements of Mr Justice Fraser and the Court of Appeal criminal division…is it appropriate that Post Office maintains within the contract the existence of the POID?

Mr Read: “I must say that the wording is heavy handed in terms of the way it’s described and I don’t think it reflects the way that we conduct investigations.”

Mr Beer: “Is it appropriate that the sub-postmasters are told that the invest division retains investigatory powers that include an evidential interview process under caution?”

Mr Read: “No I don’t think it is.”

10:56 AM BST

Chief executive ‘unaware’ of progress made into Horizon reliability

Nick Read has said he is “unaware” of what progress has been made into work to assure the current Horizon data is reliable.

Jason Beer KC said: “Has the further work on Horizon assurance and Horizon data assurance been undertaken to your knowledge?”

Mr Read responded: “Not to my knowledge - I am unaware as to what progress has been made over July, August and September.”

Mr Beer said: “Do you know who it was proposed should undertake that Horizon data assurance?”

Mr Read replied: “No I haven’t got that detail.”

10:45 AM BST

Nick Read ‘not sure’ if police informed about Horizon reliability issues

Nick Read has said he is “not sure” whether police forces have been informed about concerns about the reliability of Horizon data today.

The inquiry was told police still request data from the Fujitsu system when they investigate branches - even while the Post Office itself does not pursue prosecutions itself.

Jason Beer KC asked: “Do you know whether the Post Office had disclosed what Mr Cameron [former chief financial officer] had summarised at that meeting that we looked at yesterday - the January 2023 meeting, the quarterly meeting with UKGI and [Department for Business and Trade], where he said that the Horizon data is not sufficient to do an investigation in many cases’.

“Do you know whether that kind of disclosure had been made to the police service?”

Mr Read: “I am not…I am not sure.”

10:18 AM BST

Recap: Post Office boss claims staff think some postmasters were guilty

Post Office staff still think some Horizon victims were guilty, the chief executive of the organisation has said.

Nick Read told the public inquiry into the Horizon scandal that some Post Office staff continued to question the extent of the scandal after most sub-postmasters had their convictions quashed earlier this year.

More than 900 sub-postmasters were wrongfully prosecuted after faulty Fujitsu software incorrectly recorded shortfalls on their branch accounts.

10:17 AM BST

Chief executive questioned over compensation schemes

Jason Beer KC, lead counsel to the inquiry, has begun by calling Nick Read up on something he said yesterday about the Post Office’s involvement in compensation schemes.

On Wednesday, Mr Read told the inquiry that it was his “personal view” that it was “astonishing” to him that the Post Office was involved in the administration of the schemes.

However, today Mr Beer has cited four hearings on compensation schemes - one of which was attended by Mr Read himself.

Mr Beer: “In none of those four hearings was it said by the Post Office that it was the Post Office’s belief that the PO should not be administering the schemes of redress?

“Do you agree?”

Mr Read: “I can’t recall the specifics of that, it may be the case.”

10:04 AM BST

Inquiry begins

The Post Office chief executive Nick Read is to give a second day of evidence at the Horizon IT Inquiry.

Jason Beer KC, lead counsel to the inquiry, is opening proceedings.

Nick Read, who has led the scandal-hit postal service since 2019, on Wednesday told the inquiry some staff still believe Horizon victims were guilty.

He said staff continued to question the extent of the scandal after more than 900 sub-postmasters were wrongfully prosecuted because of faulty Fujitsu software incorrectly recorded shortfalls on branch accounts.

He said there was a “degree of denial” after campaigners led by Sir Alan Bates won a High Court victory in 2019, which proved the existence of faults and bugs in the Horizon software.

It also emerged that Ben Foat, the Post Office’s top-ranking lawyer, had told him not to “dig into” details of the Horizon scandal when he was appointed CEO.

Mr Read’s appearance comes as the Post Office is considering scrapping two thirds of jobs in a drive to cut costs, as revealed by The Telegraph.