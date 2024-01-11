Post Office investigator denies bullying allegations

A Post Office investigator has denied claims he and others “behaved like Mafia gangsters” who were looking to collect “bounty with the threats and lies” from subpostmasters. Stephen Bradshaw, who has been employed at the Post Office since 1978, submitted a witness statement to the Horizon IT inquiry in which he said: “I refute the allegation that I am a liar.” He told the inquiry he was not “technically minded” and was not equipped to know whether there were bugs or errors in the Horizon system. Mr Bradshaw earlier told the inquiry he was not “technically minded” and was not equipped to know whether there were bugs or errors in the Horizon system.