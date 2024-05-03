Post Office lawyer denies ‘big fat lie’ over Horizon inaccuracies

Fiona Parker
·5 min read
Mr Singh giving evidence to the inquiry
Mr Singh was sent the report a few days before Mrs Misra's trial began - Unpixs

A former Post Office lawyer has denied telling a “big fat lie” over whether he knew of Horizon inaccuracies days before the trial of a pregnant sub-postmistress.

Jarnail Singh, who was head of criminal law at the organisation, also claimed he did not know how to save a document on his computer.

Mr Singh was prosecutor in the case of Seema Misra, a sub-postmistress who was pregnant at the time she was handed a 15-month sentence following her trial in November 2010.

Mr Singh claims that he was unaware of any Horizon bugs until July 2013, when forensic accountants Second Sight published a report on the software.

Yet on Friday, the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry was shown a report sent to Mr Singh in Oct 2010, which detailed a bug that could affect branch balances.

Text on the document shows it was saved to Mr Singh’s hard drive within minutes of the email being sent to him, and also printed out.

When Jason Beer KC, counsel to the inquiry, put this to Mr Singh, he said: “I don’t know sir. I don’t recall seeing it, I don’t recall printing it.”

Mr Singh then went on to say he had never “saved a document” while working for the Post Office and Royal Mail.

“You never saved a document?” asked Mr Beer. Mr Singh responded: “Not on [my hard drive]. No, because I don’t know how to do it.”

Mrs Misra smiles for the camera in a portrait shot
Mrs Misra was 15 months pregnant when she was wrongly convicted of fraud and theft - Tayfun Salci/Zuma

Mr Beer pressed Mr Singh further on the report, saying: “All of this: ‘If I received it, if I read it’ – it’s a big fat lie, isn’t it? And you know it, Mr Singh.”

Responding, Mr Singh said: “Sir, I didn’t come here to lie, I’m at an age where I have come to assist the inquiry. And that’s all.”

The inquiry later heard that Mr Singh had a secretary who had access to his computer.

Mr Singh said: “I wasn’t very good at the technical IT side of things in the printing… All I did is dictate stuff, and she did the rest and she made up the [case] file.”

Mrs Misra was one of more than 800 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses wrongfully prosecuted after bugs in the Horizon software caused financial shortfalls to be falsely recorded on their branch accounts.

Mr Singh told the inquiry that had he seen the report, written in Sept 2010 by Gareth Jenkins, he would have made sure it was disclosed in her case.

The document is also damaging for Mr Jenkins, who himself was an expert witness in Mrs Misra’s trial and helped secure her conviction.

Mr Singh went on to offer an apology to Mrs Misra, who attended the hearing in person. He said: “I admit mistakes were made and I’m sorry that Mrs Misra stuffered.

“I am ever so embarrassed to be here that we made those mistakes, put somebody’s liberty at stake, and the loss she suffered, and the damage we caused.”

Mr Beer began his questions by asking whether Mr Singh was involved in the cover-up of his own and the Post Office’s knowledge of the existence of bugs prior to July 2013. “No sir,” Mr Singh responded.

The inquiry was also shown an email sent by Mr Singh to Susan Crichton, who was then the Post Office’s general counsel, in response to a question she asked about whether there were any risks if a decision was made not to pursue a prosecution.

Responding to the email, sent in 2012, Mr Singh wrote: “Decision not to prosecute can not be kept secret ‘everybody will find out what we’re doing’ this may open Post Office to criticism and undermine faith in Horizon.”

Jarnail Singh being sworn-in to give evidence
Mr Singh says he was not aware of bugs in the Horizon IT system until 2013 - Unpixs

“Did you see prosecutions as a way of maintaining faith in Horizon?” Mr Beer asked. “No,” Mr Singh said.

When asked why he wrote the sentence, Mr Singh said he didn’t know and added: “All I was thinking was you have got to have a consistent approach.”

In another email, Mr Singh told colleagues it was the “correct decision” not to disclose reports written by officers investigating cases because they might prompt accused sub-postmasters to ask why they were being investigated.

Responding to a May 2014 email about what to disclose to those submitting individual complaints, Mr Singh wrote: “In the Hamilton case, in the officer report the investigator said, ‘Having analysed the Horizon print out and accounting document, I was unable to find any evidence of theft, or cash-in-hand figures being deliberately inflated.’”

Mr Singh added: “In the absence of a file to demonstrate how the case developed, as it was further investigated, this would give the applicant and Second Sight every opportunity to ask why in fact Hamilton was prosecuted.”

When asked about the email, Mr Singh said: “All I’m doing is highlighting different points of view and this is an illustration of why – you’ve got to weigh these things up and I’m asking them to make a decision.”

Lawyers for Mr Jenkins have previously said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on Horizon before he gives evidence to the inquiry in June.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Accounting firm used by Trump Media hit with ‘massive fraud’ charge

    Fraud alleged to have impacted upwards of 500 public companies, according to Securities and Exchange Commission

  • Loblaw boycott begins — will Canada's biggest grocer feel the pinch?

    The campaign to boycott Loblaw stores has officially kicked off, but will Canadians stop shopping at the grocery giant's various banners — including the Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, T&T, Zehrs, Provigo, and Dominion? Anne Gaviola explains what's prompted the boycott, and whether it will have a meaningful impact.

  • US stands to lose Canadian natural gas when LNG Canada terminal starts up

    The start-up of LNG Canada, the country's first such export terminal, is likely to strain its natural gas supplies for multiple years and force producers to reduce exports to the U.S., where demand for the fuel is record high, companies said. Shell-led LNG Canada has begun testing its C$40-billion British Columbia terminal ahead of commercial operations starting in mid-2025. The terminal will process up to 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), representing 11% of current Canadian gas output.

  • Trump Media’s Accounting Firm Accused of Massive Fraud Affecting More Than 1,500 SEC Filings

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission accused the auditor of Donald Trump’s social-media company of massive fraud that affected more than 1,500 regulatory filings.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Arabia Steps Up Arrests Of Those Attacking Israel OnlineApple Rallies Most in 18 Months on Upbeat Forecast, BuybackTrump Auditions VP Picks Before Wealthy Donors in Palm BeachTurkey Confirms All Trade Halt With Israel Over War in GazaHuawei Secretly Backs US Research, Awarding Millions in P

  • Galen Weston calls Loblaw boycott 'misguided criticism', says grocer not responsible for higher prices

    "Their frustration is understandable, but this kind of expectation betrays a misunderstanding of what's actually driving food prices higher in this country."

  • Frustrated shoppers boycott Loblaw stores for month of May

    Canadians frustrated with rising groceries prices have pledged to boycott Loblaw-owned stores for the month of May. On the same day it was set to begin, Canada's largest grocer reported a nearly 10 per cent increase in profits.

  • Conservatives call on Commons Speaker to resign, say he let Trudeau cross the line

    OTTAWA — Conservative MPs want House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus to resign after ejecting their leader — and not Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — during a heated debate Tuesday. The Tories say Fergus did not apply the rules equally during a tense back and forth between Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. Poilievre was kicked out of the chamber after he called Trudeau a "wacko prime minister" and refused Fergus's request to withdraw the remark. His entire caucus eventually left as

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders orders state to ignore new Title IX rules

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) ordered the state on Thursday to defy new changes to Title IX that add protections for transgender students. Sanders, the onetime press secretary to former President Trump, is the latest in a growing coalition of Republican governors to explicitly reject the Biden administration’s update to the federal civil rights…

  • Causes of Death Revealed for Mom and Son, 3, Found Dead in Park Amid Custody Battle

    An Amber Alert was issued for Savannah Kriger and her son on March 18 after they went missing

  • What went wrong at Red Lobster

    Red Lobster, the poster child for American seafood, was dragged down by corporate mismanagement, competition and consumer shifts.

  • With Bill 20, Danielle Smith sows fear and loathing (and confusion) in Alberta councils, big and small

    It's hard to get 260 Alberta municipal governments to agree on much, which is why their blanket organization seldom has anything provocative to say.What advocacy points can members as disparate as Calgary, Lethbridge, the town of Two Hills and the villages of Czar, Barons and Bawlf agree on? Safer fare, typically — suggestions that the province should consult more widely, or provide predictable funding for infrastructure, and more of it.This is why it's worth noting when the leader of Alberta Mu

  • NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confirms his party will support the Liberals' federal budget

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Wednesday ended any speculation his party would pull out of its deal with the minority Liberal government by finally agreeing to support the government's budget. Singh said his party wanted time to digest the document, which was tabled April 16, but is ultimately voting in favour of it because of shared initiatives that it proposes. That includes creating a national school lunch program and providing free birth control and diabetes medicine for anyone with a

  • Progressive Conservatives win both Ontario byelections

    Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative candidates have won both Ontario byelections. Progressive Conservative candidate Zee Hamid is holding a nine percentage point lead on Liberal Galen Naidoo Harris with more than 90 percent of polls reporting in Milton, just west of Mississauga Fellow PC candidate Steve Pinsonneault has drawn 56 per cent of the votes with 90 per cent of the polls reporting in the Tory stronghold of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. Milton has been vacant since cabinet minister Pa

  • Arizona's Democratic governor signs a bill to repeal 1864 ban on most abortions

    PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has relegated a Civil War-era ban on most abortions to the past by signing a bill Thursday to repeal it. Hobbs says the move is just the beginning of a fight to protect reproductive health care in Arizona. The repeal of the 1864 law that the state Supreme Court recently reinstated won't take effect until 90 days after the legislative session ends, which typically happens in June or July. Abortion rights advocates say they're hopeful a court will

  • Ottawa will appoint commissioner to oversee treaties with Indigenous Peoples: Trudeau

    GATINEAU, Que. — The federal government is planning to create a new agent of Parliament to oversee modern treaty implementation, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says will ensure Ottawa is held to account no matter who is in power. He announced the plan to appoint a commissioner for modern treaty implementation Tuesday in Gatineau, Que., at a second annual meeting of self-governing Indigenous governments. "This is a lasting commitment to be a better treaty partner," he said. "To honour our ag

  • Surrey wants 'radical expansion' of Charter rights in B.C. policing dispute: lawyer

    VANCOUVER — A lawyer for B.C.'s Public Safety Ministry says the City of Surrey is seeking a "radical expansion" of freedom-of-expression protections under Canada's Charter in its legal dispute with the province over policing in the city. The city says a provincial law change compelling it to switch to a municipal police force had the "express purpose" of nullifying the election mandate the city council received, and thus infringed on voters' freedom of expression. But Trevor Bant, a lawyer for t

  • Rivian receives $827 million in incentives to expand Illinois facility, shares jump

    The Irvine, California-based company's shares rose nearly 10% in afternoon trade after having lost more than 60% of their value this year, as of Wednesday's close. With the addition of the R2, Rivian expects a total annual capacity of 215,000 vehicles. The company said the funds from the state of Illinois would be spent on expanding the plant, improving public infrastructure and job training programs for its workforce.

  • Pipeline operator TC Energy sees natural gas deliveries rise as power demand booms

    CALGARY — Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp. achieved record deliveries on its natural gas pipeline systems in the first quarter, thanks to booming North American electricity demand. The Calgary-based company said Friday its comparable earnings from its Canada, U.S. and Mexico natural gas segments amounted to $2.37 billion in the first three months of 2024, up from $2.18 billion in the same period of 2023. The company said deliveries on its NGTL system, which transports natural gas from

  • Top soldier says military looking for 'clarity' on Ottawa's budget plans

    Just over a month into the new fiscal year and two weeks after the federal budget, the Department of National Defence is struggling to reconcile the Liberal government's approach to military funding — giving with one hand while taking with the other. Gen. Wayne Eyre, the country's top military commander, told the rank-and-file in a remote town hall event last week that he doesn't have answers to crucial questions about how internal budget cuts and funding reallocation square with promises of add

  • 'Shocked' public service unions promise to fight new 3-day in-office mandate

    OTTAWA — Unions representing public servants say they are blindsided and outraged by new rules forcing federal employees to work from the office at least three days a week. The new requirements, which take effect Sept. 9, also stipulate executives will have to be in the office at least four days a week. The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it will be filing an unfair labour practice complaint and looking into other legal options. "PSAC members are incredibly frustrated and angered by this