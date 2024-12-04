Post-Thanksgiving cold and flu cases on the rise
Post-Thanksgiving cold and flu cases are on the rise. Here's how you can stay healthy.
A 23-year-old woman from southern Manitoba died following a dental appointment, the Manitoba Dental Association disclosed Monday.The woman, who lives in the Morden-Winkler area, was undergoing a procedure in a dentist's office on Nov. 27 when a medical emergency took place, said Dr. Daron Baxter, president of the dental association.
"I completely lost it and screamed at her that she would never become a grandma, and it's because of how she and those like her voted."
He urged President-Elect Donald Trump to reconsider nominating Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary.
A Halifax resident is frustrated after waiting more than three years for an MRI that showed a benign brain tumour and she's worried others are suffering because of an inefficient system.A doctor at a hospital eye clinic referred Marina Atwell for diagnostic imaging of her brain in June 2021, a few months after a routine eye test detected one of her eyes was significantly weaker. She waited more than three years to learn that the problem, which was affecting her vision, was a growth impacting her
The Queen made her first public appearance since pulling out of a number of engagements due to lingering symptoms from a viral chest infection
According to a new study published in Neurology, poor sleep is linked to a higher risk of dementia. Neurologists explain the link—and how to prevent dementia.
The actor and film producer shared that he got into a scooter accident on Thanksgiving and underwent emergency surgery
Biden's enhanced Affordable Care Act subsides lowered costs for millions. Trump could let the subsides expire in 2025.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé tabled a bill that would force medical school graduates in the province to spend their first five years working in the public health-care system.
More than 65 people are sick with the illness so far. These are the signs and what you should do if you have the produce in your fridge.
After a multi-month gap in her menstrual cycle, 45-year-old Tracy Norton went to the doctor to check that she was going through menopause, as she expected. Just when she thought her fertility was coming to an end, she was met with a welcome surprise. Kelly Rissman reports
There are around 49,200 new lung cancer cases in the UK every year.
A new research consortium has found not only that brain fungi or bacteria cause some dementia cases, but also that in some cases, it can be straight-up reversed. One of the main drivers behind this discovery, pharmaceutical rep-turned-infectious disease specialist Nikki Schultek, told The Guardian that she also suffered from dementia caused by fungi. Nearly […]
George Cadman-Ithell, 25, is "minimally conscious and unresponsive" after he accidentally ate a snack containing walnuts
At least 15 people have died in Rwanda from an outbreak of Marburg virus disease, which is usually fatal without treatment
Saskatchewan's information and privacy commissioner says hackers obtained the medical and personal information of more than 7,000 people.The breach occurred earlier this year and affected patient records stored electronically through four clinics run by the health-care company Innomar in Saskatchewan. The hack did not affect Innomar's pharmacies in the province.The private clinics provide lab testing and blood work and are located in Regina, Saskatoon, North Battleford and Prince Albert.In his r
Maintaining muscle might be one way to help prevent dementia, new research suggests.
Leah Seneng, a 60-year-old California teacher, died from rabies after she was bitten last month by a bat that she found in her classroom.
Megan Fox says she has "learned all the tricks" of pregnancy now that she is expecting baby number four.Megna Fox
You've probably heard of Stockholm syndrome. Now, psychiatrist Dr. Emmanuel Stip has coined a term for the stress and anger many feel when confronted with Montreal's iconic construction cones.