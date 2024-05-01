Postal carriers rally for bill to deter assaults, robberies

Postal carriers say it's time for Americans to deliver for them. At a rally Tuesday in Baltimore, carriers said assaults and robberies are occurring on their routes, and they have had enough. According to the National Association of Letter Carriers, 23 robberies and assaults have happened in the Baltimore area since 2022. Officials said it's a nationwide issue, and they're counting on a bill in Congress to punish attackers and deter future crime. "The letter carriers are literally having guns put up to their faces and demanding the postal items," union representative Antoine Vaughn said. They're placing their hopes in H.R. 7629, the Protect Our Letter Carriers Act of 2024.