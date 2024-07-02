Postal vote problems

One of the likely consequences of holding an election in the summer is that a lot of voters may be away on holiday. In Scotland the schools have already broken up, as have some fee-paying schools in England. People expecting to be overseas can apply for a postal vote (now available on demand) to ensure they have their say in the contest. But that relies on their receiving the postal ballot before they travel.

Yet thousands of voters who registered on time have gone abroad without getting their ballot paper. Either councils have not printed enough to cope with the demand or the Royal Mail has failed to deliver them.

The Electoral Commission said the timing of the election had fuelled an unexpected surge in requests for postal votes. Yet it was called six weeks ago on May 22 and voters had until June 19 to register and apply. This should have been ample time to print enough ballot papers and ensure their effective distribution.

At least 13 constituencies across the country are reporting difficulties and more than half of these are marginals. One Essex council sent out 2,600 votes late which could affect the outcome and lead to a challenge if the result is close, with some seats likely to see the vote split three ways.

In Scotland, at least six constituencies have seen delays, with First Minister John Swinney warning of voters being “disenfranchised” as a result.

This is simply not good enough. There are calls for a review of the process after the election but that will be too late for many. Even at this 11th hour, efforts should be made to ensure that everyone who wants to vote and who registered on time should be able to do so.