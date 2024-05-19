Postcard from Cannes #3: Breaking the silence

The Cannes Film Festival is not just an outlet for artistic expression – it is a powerful platform to draw attention to social issues. In an unprecedented way, women from around the globe are breaking the silence on the topic of sexual abuse and harassment, both on and off the screen.

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl by director Rungano Nyoni tackles patriarchal traditions in her native Zambia and gives a voice back to those who have been silenced.

“I’m denouncing traditions, but I don’t think it’s the traditions themselves that are a problem – it’s the misogyny in the shape of tradition” Nyoni told RFI’s Houda Ibrahim after the premiere in Cannes on Thursday.

The young director – at Cannes for the second time – skillfully uses mesmerising dream sequences mixed with realism and traditional storytelling techniques to tell the story.

It focuses on Shula (played by Susan Chandy), who is suddenly confronted with her past when her uncle Freddy is found dead in mysterious circumstances.

As the family gathers for a long, drawn-out mourning period and funeral, an ugly dark secret emerges and Shula can no longer contain her painful memories. Grief is gradually replaced with anger until the unspoken can no longer be ignored, turning into a kind of “me too” moment on a family level.

Agenda of misogyny

“When you look at traditional Bemba culture, they tell you that men and women are equal. But something happens, it just get warped into the agenda of misogyny, and through victimising women. That’s what I’m trying to fight,” Nyoni explains.

Just like the guinea fowl’s cries warn other animals that danger is coming, this film acts as a powerful warning cry.

Stop ignoring



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Postcard from Cannes #1: Fiction is reality and reality is fiction

Postcard from Cannes #2: the rising potential of immersive cinema

From glitz to grit, here's what's making a buzz at this year's Cannes