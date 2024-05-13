Postecoglou adamant Spurs 'won't roll out a red carpet' for Man City
Ange Postecoglou is adamant that Tottenham will not be rolling out a red carpet for Manchester City as they face them at home on Tuesdsay. Spurs host Premier League champions City in a match that may leave the home supporters with mixed emotions given a positive result against Pep Guardiola’s men would put arch-rivals Arsenal in the driving seat to win the title. The Gunners currently hold a two-point advantage at the summit, but have played a game more than City, who could return to top spot with victory in north London.