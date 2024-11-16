POSTGAME REACTION: No. 25 Tulane routs Navy 35-0 to clinch a spot in the AAC championship game
POSTGAME REACTION: No. 25 Tulane routs Navy 35-0 to clinch a spot in the AAC championship game
POSTGAME REACTION: No. 25 Tulane routs Navy 35-0 to clinch a spot in the AAC championship game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
This Bruins superstar's struggles hit a new level against the Stars.
The Philadelphia Eagles learned the hard way on Thursday night about what happens when a trick play backfires spectacularly. The team tried to run a funky formation against the visiting Washington Commanders in the second quarter, one involving multiple hand-offs that…
Former boxer/convicted rapist Mike Tyson and noted grifter/YouTube idiot Logan Paul decided to do what they're great at and cause an unnecessary scene to preview their live-streamed
The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight is proving to be one of the most highly anticipated boxing events of the year, streaming live on Netflix.
This is rough news for the Flyers.
Former Cowboys QB and current ESPN commentator Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on AT&T Stadium's sun controversy and Dallas coach Mike McCarthy.
On Wednesday, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry was caught wearing an Adidas in an NHL game, despite the league's partnership ending last season.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano was as bloody and bruising as the original.
NEW YORK – Daniel Cormier has pulled back the curtain on what unfolded in the aftermath of the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference faceoff between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. The attitude between Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) and Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) has…
Tyrrell Hatton snapped a club in two and cursed loudly after shots at the World Tour Championship in Dubai on Saturday, with his conduct earning the hot-headed English golfer a fine from the European tour and a rebuke by a broadcaster for setting a “terrible" example.
Montreal Canadiens prospect Jacob Fowler is having a great sophomore season so far, but last night he was ejected from his team' s game.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had to wait an extra four months for his high-profile match with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.
Craig Conroy wants to make deals, but the conditions on his first-round picks make doing anything now complicated.
The Pittsburgh Penguins want to make deals, but what trade can they actually pull off given their roster and contract situations?
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy was tied for the lead with Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner heading into the final round of the season-ending World Tour Championship as the Northern Irishman closed in on a sixth Race to Dubai title on Saturday.
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has praised Ruben Amorim for his first major call after arriving as the club’s new head coach.There was only one real contender to replace Erik ten Hag whe...
Baltimore is trying to "seek a happier medium" by adjusting the dimensions that were changed in 2022.
The tight end tied for the most touchdown receptions in franchise history during the Nov. 10 game against the Broncos
Here we go again. Jake Paul has coaxed another professional fighter into a boxing match with him thanks to a supposedly enormous purse attached to the fight. Paul made millions as a YouTuber and now he's doing the same as a boxer. He'll be taking home millions of d