Postie runs 5k every day for suicide charity

A postwoman has run 5k (3.1 miles) every day for more than a year to raise money for a suicide prevention charity.

Nikki Gaynor, from Darlington, fundraised almost £600 for If U Care Share, which offers mental health support for people in north-east England.

She was supported by the charity when her best friend, Michael, took his own life in 2015.

After her final run, Ms Gaynor said: "Some of the days have been really difficult. Pouring with rain, I had the flu, I had a trapped nerve in my shoulder at one point and I still did it."

She ran the distance every day for 371 days, after her shifts in Newton Aycliffe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her friends and family came out to support her for her final run on Thursday night.

Ms Gaynor said she was not exhausted and was back at work the next morning.

She has been fundraising for the charity since 2021.

"When I looked at suicide stats in the North East of England, it made me realise that I had to do something," she said.

Nikki Gaynor has been fundraising for If U Care Share since 2021 [Nikki Gaynor]

North-east England has the one of the highest suicide rate in England and Wales, according to the most recent official figures.

She said the charity was "really, really needed".

The organisation provides support for people in crisis, and helps people whose friends or relatives have taken their lives.

"They're sort of forgotten," Ms Gaynor added.

The fundraising team at If U Care Share said Ms Gaynor was a "constant source of inspiration".

ADVERTISEMENT

"There really is only one Nikki Gaynor and we're immensely proud to have her unwavering support," a spokesman said.

She has already started her next challenge to do 30 million steps in a year, to complete presenter Chris Evans' 119 days marathon fitness programme and to continue running.

"Kindness costs nothing, it's free," Ms Gaynor said.

Follow BBC Tees on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links