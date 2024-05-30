Potatoes spill onto Southbound I-35 in Liberty crash. When will the road reopen?

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Liberty are closed after potatoes were spilled onto the highway during a crash, according to the Liberty Police Department.

“Due to an accident, Southbound I-35 is closed at 69 Hwy,” Liberty police said shortly before 10 a.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We are diverting traffic onto 69 Hwy. This may be closed for a period of time as potatoes have spilled onto the highway.”

Some of the potatoes were mashed in the crash, said Capt. Nathan Mulch with the Liberty Police Department.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District urged drivers to find an alternate route. According to a map in a MoDOT tweet, the crash occurred in northern Liberty.

Traffic was reported to be slow-moving and bumper-to-bumper along southbound I-35 south of Kearney, according to Waze, a traffic and navigation app.

Details of the crash were not immediately available. Liberty police said the Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.