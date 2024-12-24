Storm parade marches into B.C. with disruptive holiday weather

Holiday celebrations this week in southern British Columbia will be under threat as multiple back-to-back systems make their way to the coast, bringing heavy rainfall, alpine snow and dangerous wind gusts to the region.

Unfortunately, B.C.'s coast has been no stranger to this kind of inclement weather so far this season, being battered by multiple significant storms that have caused widespread power outages and deadly landslides.

The first storm to come this week is a low-pressure centre that will move into the B.C. coast into Tuesday with powerful winds, soaking rains and heavy alpine snow. It may even meet weather bomb criteria. With potent wind gusts expected, folks should ensure devices are charged and brace for power outages.

Pacific coast rapidly deepening low in B.C./RAMMB/CIRA/NOAA

Dec. 23, 2024 imagery of the Pacific coast featuring the rapidly deepening low in B.C. (RAMMB/CIRA/NOAA)

Be sure to check local weather alerts and highway conditions before heading out on or before Christmas Day to visit loved ones as travel is likely to be affected considerably.

Tuesday sees rain and winds continue

A weather bomb system moved into the South Coast of B.C. on Monday and will see impacts linger into Tuesday.

Monday overnight wind gusts B.C. coast

The heaviest rain will fall across west Vancouver Island, and wind gusts will increase to 60-90 km/h throughout the area and in the straits as the system continues to push farther inland.

The high winds could cause power outages.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued wind warnings for the South Coast, stating some wind gusts could reach up to 120 km/h.

B.C. power outage risk through Tuesday morning _ Dec. 23, 2024

Winds and rain will ease on Tuesday, however, as the system makes landfall along the coast near Port Hardy and Bella Bella. Showers will persist throughout the day as moist Pacific air flows onshore behind the system.

Christmas Day won't be lacking in precipitation

Heavy rain and snow are en route to the South Coast on Wednesday, just in time for Christmas.

Another system will have even heavier rain pick up on Wednesday morning, reaching its peak by the afternoon.

B.C. precipitation forecast Wednesday afternoon - Dec. 23, 2024

West Vancouver Island will once again be bearing the brunt of the rain, with peak rainfall rates of 20 mm/h forecast. Metro Vancouver won't be missing out either with peak rates of 10 mm/h.

Victoria will be shielded from the worst of the rain as the mountainous region to the west acts as a blocker for the rain, putting the city in a rain-shadow effect.

B.C. forecast rain totals through Wednesday - Dec. 23, 2024

When all is said and done, west Vancouver Island is forecast to receive 100-200+ mm of rain, and the Lower Mainland is forecast to receive 50-75+ mm. We could see a risk for localized flooding due to the heavy and prolonged nature of the event.

Winds will also pick up once again along the straits, gusting to 60-90 km/h once again and threatening another round of localized power outages and ferry impacts.

B.C. freezing level forecast throughout the week - Dec. 23, 2024

Farther inland, freezing levels are forecast to drop to 700 metres, allowing for flurries to possibly fall at lower elevations. The snow will also impact travel along the highway passes, especially the Coquihalla Highway and Allison Pass.

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates on your weather in B.C.

