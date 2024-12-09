Snowy, windy clipper persists on the Prairies into Monday

Heavy snow that’s swept over portions of Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Sunday will continue pushing into northwestern Ontario into the day Monday.

A patchwork of winter storm and snowfall warnings line the path of the system across the Prairies. Mixed precipitation is possible farther south toward the international border.

Beware the risk for slow travel along the Yellowhead and Trans-Canada highways, lasting into Monday. Be sure to stay up to date on all of the weather warnings in your area, as well, and have a plan in place as conditions worsen.

Snow continues into Monday

This system has produced a whole spectrum of precipitation––rain, snow, and freezing rain––as it moves east across the Prairies. Heavy snowfall rates will be the main threat during this event.

Strong winds of 50-70 km/h will make extensive blowing and drifting snow a serious problem for drivers throughout the region. Be sure to stay on top of road conditions before heading out.

Temperatures will also take a dive from west to east, but it won't be enough to make it a deep freeze.

Prairies clipper forecast Monday morning

Blowing snow will become an issue Sunday night across southern Saskatchewan.

The snowfall will continue in Winnipeg through Sunday evening before tapering off through the nighttime hours.

The heaviest snows are expected in northern Ontario, where snow that began in Dryden and Thunder Bay on Sunday will continue through the first half of Monday.

updated Prairies clipper snowfall outlook

We’re looking at some hefty snowfall totals by the end of the storm. A swath of 15-20 cm of accumulation is on tap from the Saskatoon area east toward Dauphin and Winnipeg.

Northwestern Ontario is on track to win the snowy jackpot with this clipper, where additional totals of 15-20 cm are in the forecast for areas from Kenora to Lake Superior.

