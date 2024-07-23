Potential Harris Running Mate Makes Trump The Butt Of Zinger About JD Vance

Former President Donald Trump was the punchline of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) zinger about GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

Beshear — who is rumored to be in the mix to become Vice President Kamala Harris’ vice presidential pick, should she become the Democratic nominee — responded on CNN to Vance’s latest attacks on Harris by calling the “Hillbilly Elegy” author a “phony” and “fake.”

“I mean, he first says that Donald Trump is like Hitler, and now he’s acting like he’s Lincoln,” Beshear told “The Source” anchor Kaitlan Collins, recalling Vance’s conversion from Trump-hater to toady in recent years.

Then came the line that mocked both GOP nominee Trump and his running mate with one line: “The problem with JD Vance is he has no conviction, but I guess his running mate has 34.”

It was, of course, a reference to Trump being convicted on all 34 counts in his hush money trial, the sentencing of which has now been delayed until at least September.

Beshear endorsed Harris for president on Monday, the day after President Joe Biden dropped the bombshell news that he was stopping his reelection campaign.

Watch the video here:

Kentucky Gov. Beshear on Sen. JD Vance’s comments today: “J.D. Vance is a phony, he's fake. I mean, he first says that Donald Trump is like Hitler, and now he's acting like he's Lincoln. The problem with JD Vance is he has no conviction, but I guess his running mate has 34." pic.twitter.com/TAVWUhoJ3U — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 23, 2024

