Potential Tropical Cyclone Swirls Over Atlantic Ocean

Satellite footage shows Potential Tropical Cyclone Five (PTC5) churning in the Atlantic Ocean; it was forecast to become a tropical storm as it reaches the Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

This footage shows PTC5’s development between August 10 and August 12.

Tropical storm conditions were expected to arrive at the Leeward Islands by late Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NHC, before hitting the US and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday evening. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful