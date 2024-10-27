'Potentially life-changing injuries' after hit-and-run

A 25-year-old man has been released on bail in connection with the crash [PA Media]

A woman in her 30s is being treated for potentially life-changing injuries after a hit-and-run in County Antrim, police have said.

The woman was reported to have been struck by a vehicle as she was walking on the Glenravel Road in Martinstown at about 20:55 BST on Saturday.

A white Peugeot van with frontal damage was found nearby by members of the public, but it left the scene once officers arrived.

The van was later recovered.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences but has since been released on bail.