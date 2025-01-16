Pothole numbers rise following winter storm
KSHB 41 heard from multiple voices about the rise of potholes after a stretch of severe winter weather.
KSHB 41 heard from multiple voices about the rise of potholes after a stretch of severe winter weather.
These Canadian CL-415 aircrafts, also known as amphibious water bombers, have been on the front lines fighting the wildfires blazing through California
The polar vortex will soon elongate over North America with a dangerous cold moving into sections of Canada and the U.S.
With wildfires becoming more common and freshwater resources becoming scarce in some parts of the world, using ocean water to fight fires sounds like a simple solution. However, saltwater has a host of hazards. Kim MacDonald explains why it is only used as a last resort.
The Barrie, Ont.-born writer says she's visiting the hospital every two weeks to get blood taken from her body, which is storing too much iron.
As January brings the ice and snow, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.
The Princess of Wales' comments came during a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London — where she was treated following her cancer diagnosis in 2024
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is painting a bleak picture of the potential impact of American tariffs on the province’s job market. CBC’s Lane Harrison has reaction from trade experts.
John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources of Canada, says a volcano located 500 kilometres off the coast of B.C. could erupt this year, and it's an exciting opportunity for scientists to observe its impacts.
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
A new report suggests that a diagnosis of obesity should depend on patients' individual health — not their Body Mass Index. Here's why BMI is outdated.
Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 30 to 40+ cm kick off the work week in Ontario. Snow squall warnings are in effect
Symptoms are typically flu-like, including fever, headaches, and lethargy.
A North York neighbourhood came together to remember 13-year-old Tyler Cohen-Wallace, who lost his battle with a rare disorder after years of care at Sick Kids Hospital in November. Now, his family and friends are honouring his memory. Tyler Cheese has the story.
An Indigenous man is suing two health authorities and an emergency doctor, accusing them of racism. Justin Flett went to the hospital in the Pas with acute abdominal pain two years ago. Instead of getting treatment, Flett says he was dismissed as having a hangover.
Pascal Duclos, the head pilot of Quebec's aerial service, says crews are getting tired after days of dumping water on California wildfires in high winds over mountainous terrains.
Canadian crews are being put to use in the battle against wildfires that are devastating parts of Los Angeles, in a deployment that demonstrates Canadian expertise and sovereignty, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said.
A long line of fire and billowing smoke are seen through the helicopter's windshield as it swoops towards one of the several fires burning in the Los Angeles area.
With a federal election potentially just months away, the future of two of the Liberal government's landmark social programs — dental and pharmacare — is unclear.Two-thirds of the Canadians set to be covered under the new national dental insurance program are still not eligible. The federal government has also yet to sign a single deal with provinces and territories enabling Ottawa to pay for contraceptive and diabetes medications."Nothing is guaranteed. We're in a volatile circumstance," federa
At least 24 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as multiple wildfires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds, rage across the Los Angeles area. Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires across 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County. Dangerously high winds that could fuel wildfires are impacting the Los Angeles area Tuesday and Wednesday.
Firefighters around Los Angeles were preparing on Tuesday to attack flare-ups or new blazes. The National Weather Service issued a rare warning that dry winds combined with severely dry conditions created a “ particularly dangerous situation," indicating that any new fire could explode in size. The warning comes a week after two massive infernos destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 25 people.