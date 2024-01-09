Britain is plagued by potholes – here’s how to get the council to pay for damage to your car

Potholes

Britain’s roads are ravaged by potholes – and motorists are paying the price.

Almost 37,000 miles of road are in poor condition and have less than five years of life remaining without intervention, according to the Asphalt Industry Alliance.

Meanwhile, the average cost of pothole damage has surged by 16pc since 2021 – with the typical cost for repair in the low thousands of pounds. The number of pothole claims made by motorists is up by a third since 2016, and the issue seems to be getting worse. According to Admiral, an insurance company, pothole claims in 2023 were 25pc higher than after the Beast from the East in 2018.

We’re currently in the thick of the worst time of year for potholes, too. More than a third of pothole-related claims take place between January and March, according to Admiral claims data – which is more than at any other time of year.

However, if a pothole has caused damage to your vehicle, you may be entitled to compensation.

Local authorities paid out more than £22.7m in compensation last year alone. According to motoring magazine WhatCar? nearly 40,000 people successfully received compensation between January 2018 and October 2021, with an average payout of £347.

Here, Telegraph Money explains how to maximise your chances of getting money back.

Find out who is responsible

A pothole forms when water seeps into small pre-existing cracks in the road surface and then freezes and expands in cold temperatures.

When the weather thaws, the frozen water evaporates, leaving gaps in the surface which gets further broken down by traffic passing over it.

To count as a pothole, the hole must usually be at least 40mm deep – about the height of two 20p coins.

While it’s still possible to claim for damage if a pothole is smaller than this, it is likely to be more difficult.

The responsibility for fixing potholes, and general road maintenance, is often in the hands of local councils which – if shown to have been negligent in keeping roads properly maintained – could be liable to pay for your car repairs.

Brian Gregory, of the Alliance of British Drivers, said getting pothole compensation is “not an easy process”, adding: “Local authorities and councils [are] strapped for cash anyway, they’re looking for any way that they can raise revenue rather than spend it.”

The authority responsible for potholes varies depending on the road. Local roads, B roads, and some smaller A roads are maintained by councils in England, Wales and Scotland, while motorways and larger A roads are maintained by the Highways authority.

Check that the authority was doing its job

You are entitled to fair compensation if the council or Highways agency has failed in its duty to keep the road in a fair state of repair.

Gary Rycroft, of Joseph A Jones & Co Solicitors, advises demanding proof from the authority that it was doing its job. He said: “Write to them to report the issue and at the same time ask if they knew there was a problem in that location.”

Insurer Admiral recommends that motorists ask for copies of highway maintenance schedules and reports of incidents within 14 days of the accident, which will help to demonstrate that either the road has not been properly maintained or a reported issue has not been addressed.

Councils have a responsibility to fix large potholes if they know about them, and they are supposed to keep the roads safe, so you will need to argue that they have failed to do this when making a claim.

However, a local council or highway authority cannot be held responsible for a pothole it didn’t know about, either because the pothole hadn’t been reported to it, or because the pothole wasn’t spotted during the authority’s regular checks.

The chances of being paid compensation are higher if the pothole has already been reported and the council has not already acted, meaning it is essential that you report a pothole to the relevant authority as soon as you hit one. This helps other road users and puts pressure on an authority to do something about it.

Arm yourself with evidence

Mr Rycroft recommends collecting as much evidence as possible of both the pothole and the damage to your car in order to provide the strongest case possible to the authority.

He said: “Photos of the pothole to show its size and depth, and a plan to show its location is a really good idea. Throw everything at it.

“You will also need coherent evidence of the damage to your vehicle or your own injuries, as well as details of the costs of repairs or any medical treatment you have had. Keep receipts or other evidence like bank statements.”

Here’s what you should do immediately after hitting a pothole, according to the AA:

Pull over as soon as it’s safe to do so

Look for any visible damage to your wheels and tyres

Check for any vibrations while you’re driving

Check if your steering wheel doesn’t centre properly or if the car pulls to one side

If you see any damage or the steering doesn’t seem right, get your car checked by a garage or tyre specialist as soon as possible. It can be costly and dangerous to ignore tracking or steering damage.

If you want to make a pothole claim either on your insurance or from the council, you will need solid information to back it up, so it is best to take notes rather than relying on memory. Make sure you do the following:

Return to the scene, take notes or make sketches

If safe to do so, take photographs of the pothole

Include a familiar object in your photo, like a shoe or drink can, to give a sense of scale

Make a note of exactly where the pothole was, including the road name, town and its position on the road (you can also use the geopositioning app what3words to mark a precise location)

Take down the contact details of anyone who saw what happened

Keep a record of the damage to your vehicle. When you claim compensation you are reclaiming the cost of repairs, so keep any receipts from the garage that fixes your vehicle.

To claim for the damage, you will have to prove that the damage was caused by your impact with the pothole. Ask your mechanic to put this in writing for you.

Submit a claim

Once you have identified who to approach and gathered evidence, you can submit a claim by using the authority’s own claims process, which normally involves filling out a form. While not every authority lets you do this, it should be the first port of call.

At a minimum you should include the following, according to MoneySavingExpert:

Copies of repair invoices and proof of payment

Copies of your mechanic’s statement on cause of damage

A note (or map) of the pothole’s location

Note of the date and time the damage occurred

Photos of the damage

Photos of the pothole if possible

Notes from anyone who saw the incident.

Don’t expect a speedy response, but if all goes to plan, you will be sent a letter and a cheque in the post reimbursing you for the full amount you claimed for.

Alternatively, your claim will be rejected. The authority will often send a detailed explanation of why it has made this decision.

There is a third possibility: a partial offer for reclaim of costs. In other words, some money but not as much as you asked for. If this happens, there may be scope to increase the final amount you are awarded.

If the offer from the authority doesn’t cover your costs then don’t be afraid to haggle. Mr Rycroft says: “If your evidence is strong, stick to your guns and don’t be afraid to negotiate a settlement.

“It’s worth knowing that authorities frequently defend these claims – if they can show they have a good road maintenance programme and weren’t aware of the pothole this may be a valid defence. That’s one reason why we all need to report them.”

Think carefully before going to court

If your claim is rejected by the council, taking them to court is a last resort. However, the process can be costly and time-consuming, and may only be worthwhile if the damage to your vehicle is significant.

You should seek professional legal advice before escalating your claim.

Have you successfully claimed compensation for pothole damage? We want to hear from you, email money@telegraph.co.uk

This article was first published on December 20, 2023, and has since been updated.

