Potlucks, pride trivia, VP pick spotlight: Harris campaign prepares for a weekend blitz

WASHINGTON — Soul food potlucks. Pride trivia nights. Kamala coffee hours. And of course, a VP pick showcase.

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is planning a weekend blitz as the likely Democratic nominee officially kicks off her 2024 bid for the presidency.

With only 100 days from Sunday until the election, Harris' campaign says it will host thousands of events that are aimed at reaching voters in battleground states, some with Democratic Party leaders whose names have been floated as potential running mates.

They include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former congresswoman Gabby Giffords — a gun violence prevention advocate whose husband, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, is said to be on Harris' shortlist for vice president.

Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is also hitting the trail. Emhoff will appear at the Wausau Festival and lead a door-knocking event for Harris and Democrats in Stevens Point, Wisc.

The campaign has not said where Harris will be over the weekend. She delivered previously scheduled remarks this week in Wisconsin and Indianapolis and stopped by the American Federation of Teachers' convention on its final day in Houston.

The campaign is also planning to hold national organizing calls with young people, women, and LGBTQ+ groups, as it seeks to convert the online enthusiasm it has seen, following Sunday's rushed and unexpected launch, into votes in the November election for Harris. It is also holding watch parties for the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which the vice president made a surprise appearance on in a clip that was released on Thursday.

Harris has not laid out a detailed agenda for her presidency. However, the campaign says its initial outreach will focus on Project 2025, a blueprint for former President Donald Trump's second term put together by a consortium of conservative groups, and the vice president's "strong record of accomplishment and vision for the future."

Harris launched her first campaign video on Thursday. It hits on the fundamental "freedoms" Harris had previously indicated her bid would focus on, including reproductive rights, economic opportunity and affordable healthcare.

As of Wednesday morning, the Harris campaign said it had raised more than $126 million since launch. The fundraising was part of a memo from campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon that laid out Harris' pathway to 270 Electoral College votes.

Harris' campaign said it would continue to target Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada and emphasize reaching out to young voters, Black voters, and Latino voters.

The campaign's launch weekend events and surrogate list reflect that vision.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen, two senators who are up for reelection this cycle, will be among those also making the case for Harris. Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Gary Peters of Michigan will also be on the trail.

Democratic House members participating in the effort include Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal and Michigan Reps. Debbie Dingell and Hillary Scholten, a frontline Democrat in a swing district.

Harris is also utilizing major reproductive rights backers such as Planned Parenthood President & CEO Alexis McGill Johnson on the trail this weekend.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harris campaign plans event blitz 100 days out from Election Day