Potternewton Park portraits feature in Leeds photo gallery

Past and present photos of people whose childhoods were rooted around a Leeds park are being showcased in a gallery.

Potternewton Park, home of the Leeds West Indian Carnival, has served as a social hub over the years where people meet up with friends and neighbours.

The collection, featuring images taken in the 1970s and 1980s alongside contemporary portraits, can be viewed on the Leodis online archive.

Photographer Vanley Burke called it an "ideal place" to document local people.

The pictures were originally curated for the 2022 Rebellion to Romance exhibition, which explored the lives of the city's second-generation West Indian communities.

Discussing the importance of the park for second-generation West Indians, Mr Burke said: "This was where they went on Sundays, walked to and from school, played football, rounders and cricket, dated and - most importantly - celebrated their annual carnival.

"I was interested in the African Caribbean community's resistance to racism - whether they were aware or not, gathering [at the park] was a form of coping and resistance."

One individual who features in the gallery is Joan Fishley, whose 1980s studio portrait reflects her family's background in tailoring and fashion.

"Potternewton Park on Sundays was the place to be," she said.

"I had to make sure my Sunday dinner was cooked because I never knew what time I'd get in."

Another image shows Norman Francis, a youth basketball coach who set up teams in Chapeltown and still helps young people engage with the sport today.

He said: "I remember about 40 guys playing football in Potternewton Park with one ball and the girls up on the hill playing rounders."

Also featured is Homer Harriott, a musician who performed at the 1981 Rock Against Racism Carnival in the park.

He said: "I wore my brother's graduation gown over an all-in-one yellow tracksuit - like one of my heroes Bruce Lee wore.

"I can't imagine what I looked like on stage!"

Susan Pitter, who produced the new photo gallery, said: "Black communities are woven into the fabric of Leeds and yet we are under-represented in the public archives.

"Without us we do not see a true reflection of our city and its history."

