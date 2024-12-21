Poultry to be kept indoors amid rise in bird flu

Poultry and captive birds will need to be housed from noon on Monday 23 December [BBC]

All poultry and other captive birds in parts of Yorkshire and the East of England will have to be kept indoors from 23 December to prevent the spread of bird flu, the government has said.

The order will come into force across the East Riding of Yorkshire, Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk from midday on Monday.

The decision was taken by ministers following advice from the United Kingdom's Chief Veterinary Officer.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was taking action as a result of the "escalating local risk and number of cases of bird flu".

Defra said the enhanced measures are in addition to the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) that was put in force across the area on 13 December.

ADVERTISEMENT

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said there was a "growing number of bird flu cases on commercial farms and backyard birds" in these areas.

"We have taken action to try and prevent the further spread of disease and urge bird keepers to comply with the new housing measures," she said.

"Bird keepers must continue to exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency."

Defra advised bird keepers to check on the interactive map to see if they are impacted and read the housing measure declaration which explains the requirements.

The government reiterated that the current risk to human health remains very low and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to highlights from Hull and East Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, watch the latest episode of Look North or tell us about a story you think we should be covering here.

Related internet links