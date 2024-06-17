Pouring Rain Drenches Wisconsin as Weather Officials Warn of Severe Storms

Parts of Wisconsin were under a severe thunderstorm watch on Monday, June 17, with the National Weather Service warning of gusty winds, hail “up to ping-pong-ball size,” and lightning.

This video was captured by X user @AnonMind1, who said it showed “another gully washer” in Oconto County.

Weather officials said thunderstorms could continue into Monday evening in central and north-central Wisconsin. Credit: @AnonMind1 via Storyful