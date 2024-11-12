Pow-Wow to celebrate Native American Heritage Month
A new exhibit at the Baltimore American Indian Center pushes ahead to this year's 48th annual Pow-Wow in celebration of Native American Heritage Month. Memories of past pow-wows line the walls at the Baltimore American Indian Center. This year's Pow-Wow take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall in Timonium. The grand entry is at noon and 4 p.m. The event will include Native American vendors, Native American food, dance specials and cash prizes. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12, and the money supports the Baltimore American Indian Center.