Health Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Doses of the formula are expected to arrive in the country next week

Powassan's municipal employees honoured

Powassan's municipal employees have been honoured this year by Almaguin Highlands Community Living (AHCL) with the Carole Guthrie Award.

In making the announcement, the board singled out six municipal employees — Kimberly Bester, firefighter Ben Mousseau, Scott Toebes, Mark Martin, Lesley Marshall and Norma Conrad.

The board says Bester helped AHCL rezone a property it acquired in the municipality, while Toebes has helped with public works issues and Martin with building permits.

It describes Conrad as the friendly face at 250 Clark St who always has accurate and helpful information.

While the board admits Powassan's employees are paid for the work they do, they are “respectful and courteous to all members of the community.”

“It's great recognition for the work staff does,” commented deputy mayor Randy Hall.

“It's nice to know they're a great impact to the community,” added Mayor Peter McIsaac.

Community Living gives out the Carole Guthrie Award annually to recognize people and groups who share its vision. The award was created in 2003 to honour Guthrie, a community living volunteer of 20 years.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative, The North Bay Nugget

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Execution staff have COVID-19 after inmate put to death

    WASHINGTON — As the U.S. government rushes to put inmates to death in a pandemic before President Donald Trump leaves office, the Justice Department disclosed that eight staff members who took part in an execution last month tested positive for the coronavirus and five of those staffers will take part in executions scheduled for this week.The disclosure that the execution team members had tested positive for the virus, in addition to the spiritual adviser of the inmate put to death, is furthering criticism from advocates and lawyers for inmates who say the Bureau of Prisons isn’t doing enough to stop the spread of coronavirus cases behind bars. The prison where the executions are carried out, in Terre Haute, Indiana, is in the midst of a massive COVID-19 outbreak.“The fact that at least 20 per cent of the BOP’s execution team has contacted COVID-19 following Orlando Hall’s execution speaks volumes — particularly given the fact that we don’t know how many team members opted in to be tested,” said Cassandra Stubbs, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Capital Punishment Project.In court filings, the Bureau of Prisons said eight members of the specialized execution team – a group of about 40 employees who are brought into the Indiana prison for executions – had tested positive for the virus shortly after the execution of Hall a few weeks ago.Only six members of the team opted to be tested for the virus before they left Terre Haute – and all tested negative, the agency said. But six others tested positive within a week and two more members of the team also tested positive a short time later.The Bureau of Prisons plans to bring back five of those employees to carry out two executions scheduled for this week, saying that such a decision is in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's unclear whether they could still be infectious, but the Bureau of Prisons said the guidance allows them to interact with other people because it is more than 10 days since the positive test. Two other team members, who the agency says “tested positive more recently,” will not attend the execution.This week, the Bureau of Prisons plans to carry out two more executions — of Brandon Bernard on Thursday and Alfred Bourgeois on Friday. Three other executions have been scheduled, some just days before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. And Attorney General William Barr told the AP he's likely to schedule more before he leaves the Justice Department.A spokesman for Biden has said the president-elect opposes the death penalty and will work to end its use when he is in office.On Tuesday, the Bureau of Prisons said a 78-year-old inmate at Terre Haute prison, James Lee Wheeler, died at a local hospital Monday, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19. It says 264 inmates and 21 staff members at FCC Terre Haute, the federal prison complex where the executions are carried out, had confirmed positive cases for the virus. Two inmates who are not on death row at the prison are suing to try to delay the executions, arguing their lives could be at risk if the Bureau of Prisons continues to bring in dozens of people for each of the executions.For each execution, about 100 people are brought to the prison complex, including the execution team, additional personnel for security, witnesses and others.During a court hearing Tuesday, a Justice Department lawyer, Jordan Von Bokern, said he didn’t know whether any of the execution team members had any contact with prison staff members who have tested positive for the virus. But he argued the Justice Department should be permitted to move forward with the executions, claiming the protocols in place are adequate and argued it isn’t possible to know how the staff members contracted the virus.“It is difficult to even make the assumptions they contracted it during the execution,” he said, arguing they could have been exposed at restaurants, stores or hotels.But health officials have long said prisons are a perfect storm of risk factors, poor circulation, poor social distance and a lack of personal protective equipment. As the virus surges outside the prisons, it also is surging inside.Since Nov. 6, the number of inmates currently infected and not yet recovered from the virus has increased by 165%, from 2,092 to 5,555. Over that same span, 17 inmates died of COVID-19.The Bureau of Prisons has struggled from the beginning to combat the coronavirus in the 122 federal prisons across the U.S. and inmates, advocates, lawyers and even correction officers have been sounding the alarm for months about what they say are inadequate policies to control the spread of the virus.The number of staff members with current positive tests surged by 79%, from 899 on Nov. 6 to 1,613 on Dec. 7, stretching an already threadbare workforce, according to the agency's data. The federal prison system does not require employees to be tested for COVID-19, the agency's director Michael Carvajal told Congress last week.“I can’t mandate somebody to take a test,” Carvajal said. “If I could, I’d be doing it already.”Late last month, a medium-security prison in Mendota, California, hit with a wave of suspected COVID-19 cases reassigned 23 non-corrections employees to work as correctional officers because of staffing shortages.All federal prison employees are trained as corrections officers, but one union official compared the practice known as “augmentation” to having a substitute teacher supervise a class of rambunctious children.“This is a dangerous and extremely unsafe practice,” said Aaron McGlothin, the president of the union at Mendota. “It is not a matter of if but a matter of when someone will get assaulted.”___Sisak reported from New York.Michael Balsamo And Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

  • Calgary doctors redeployed as hospitals face growing wave of COVID-19 patients

    As Calgary hospitals begin to heave under a growing wave of very sick COVID-19 patients, plans originally drawn up in the spring to address a "worst-case scenario" have been unearthed and work is underway to rearrange and redeploy hundreds of health-care providersAs of Monday afternoon, 184 people with COVID were being cared for in Calgary hospitals, including 32 in intensive care.That number is on track to double in the next two weeks, according to Dr. Yael Moussadji, medical lead for the physician workforce plan in the Calgary zone, who has been involved with Alberta Health Services' COVID task force since the start of the pandemic."We are trending along that worst-case scenario and that's scary for everybody involved because it's not a hypothetical. We know we're going to be seeing this. It's a scary place to be," she said.In the spring, the plan to free up beds and health-care providers never had to be implemented. But that has changed with Alberta's unrelenting second wave.Hundreds volunteerAccording to Moussadji, 623 AHS-appointed physicians in the Calgary zone — ranging from family doctors and internal medicine physicians to surgeons and pediatricians — have volunteered to care for COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, on designated wards and in long-term care. Some are already doing that work on hospital units around the city,Within that group, about 60 non-ICU doctors (pediatric and adult emergency room physicians and critical care cardiologists) are also in the queue to be redeployed to care for COVID-19 patients in intensive care.As of this week, four of them have started working in the ICU.More than 30 pediatric ICU nurses have also volunteered to work in adult intensive care units, Moussadji said.And an additional 75 community-based physicians (family doctors) have also stepped up but have not yet been called into action."The next two weeks are going to be challenging. We're going to see a significant reduction in services as we have to ramp up our staffing and require more capacity in our hospitals," said Moussadji.COVID beds are being opened in stages, and as that happens, additional groups of doctors and nurses will be brought in to staff those beds. Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of AHS,  cautioned on Friday that staffing remains a challenge across the province.AHS and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta recently relaunched a physician registry. It includes questions on ability to practise, interest in being redeployed, where they can be reassigned and their associated training.According to Yiu, 8,800 of Alberta's 11,000 physicians have responded to the redeployment request, indicating they are willing to be contacted by AHS.For Calgary neurologist Dr. Katie Wiltshire, volunteering to care for COVID patients was the right thing to do."I went to medical school to help people.… I have this inherent and strong sense of duty to serve. And that's what I'm going to do," she said.But the decision is fraught with a host of personal worries."I'm fearful of a lot of things. I'm fearful of catching the virus.… I'm fearful of bringing the virus home to my family. I"m fearful of passing it on to our elderly parents who help with child care," she said.And there are professional concerns, too. Wiltshire says she is confident in the teams working to prepare doctors for redeployment, but the prospect of providing care outside her specialty in the midst of a pandemic is daunting."But I"m still fearful that I'm not the best person to be caring for patients with COVID. It's been nearly a decade since I cared for patients whose main concern wasn't neurological. So I'm definitely fearful."Work to prepareThere is no doubt that health-care providers are battling significant angst as they prepare to take on a growing surge of very sick COVID-19 patients."A lot of physicians are concerned," said Moussadji, who believes doctors are growing more comfortable treating people with the virus now that more is known about it.They're being redeployed — to designated hospital wards and intensive care units — in teams with a specialist in charge to ensure there is built-in support and to protect against over-extending people.Doctors have been fit tested for the proper personal protective equipment and they're also being offered online education as they prepare to be redeployed.But health officials are also planning for a time when there simply aren't enough of the designated specialists to act as team leaders.And they've asked surgeons to step in and set up COVID-19 units if that happens."At that point, I would assume we'll have to shut most of our elective procedures down. I don't know if we're going to reach that point," she said.The next two weeks will very likely determine whether that is a path health officials are forced to take."We put our feet down.… We keep doing the work and planning. As long as we're prepared, that's the best we can do. We have phenomenal people working on this and so I have every confidence we can do it," she said."Personally speaking, it's scary."

  • No cooling of community spirit in Greenfield

    Greenfield, Queens County, is renowned for its strong community spirit – whether it’s stepping up to make a community project a reality or lending a helping hand to those that need it. Most recently, several volunteers have come together to refurbish the community outdoor rink located behind the recreation centre. And a local businessman in the area is stockpiling wood for those in need. Kevin Freeman, president of the Greenfield Recreation Association, said the rink was a tremendous volunteer effort. “We had lots of volunteers come out. There is plenty of new blood in our community that helped out, lots of retired people that have moved in that are willing, and we still have a core group that comes out whenever a project is on the go,” he said. Freeman estimated about 400 volunteer hours have been put into the project over four work sessions. A rink was built about 15 years ago, but over the past few years the liner started to break up and the boards deteriorated enough so that they wouldn’t hold enough water to have ice. The first time the volunteers got together, the task was to clear out the stumps, branches, the old liner and the boards. They then brought in some crusher dust to level the ground and form a new base. Finally, new boards and a liner were fitted to make the rink, which is 96 feet long and 38 feet wide. According to Freeman, much of the work and material was donated or able to purchased at a reduced price, thanks to the support of Freeman Lumber, Buck’s Home Hardware, Greenfield Fire Department, Tony Mailman Excavation and Kev Can-Do. The next step will be to get the lights up and working, and some cold weather from Mother Nature to make it all complete. Community wood pile Freeman, who has the company Kev Can-Do, is also behind a growing community wood pile. He started it after hurricane winds had knocked down more than 30 trees in the area. “I gathered them up, cut them up, and split it and said if anyone needs wood, they can use it.” The idea of the emergency pile just grew from there. “Anyone that has a tree they want to get rid of they will call me up and we will split it up. I usually have a lot of help,” said Freeman. “There is also a local company, Mayfair, that if they are working in the area and they have some wood, they will bring it here and dump it off, then we get a crew together to split it up.” According to Freeman, he could be working on this project alone 24/7 because of the volume of calls he receives from people that have fallen trees or trees they would like to get rid of. He noted, however, he’s only interested in softwood since he doesn’t want to take business away from people selling hardwood. “This was meant just to start a pile for people that may need some extra wood during the winter,” said Freeman. “I also get calls from organizations, such as the inter-church people. They usually keep tabs on things like this and they let us know if people are in need and we can either deliver it or they can come and pick some up. This is not only for the people in our community but across the county as well,” said Freeman.Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin

  • Toronto Raptors Bring Lucky Toonie To Tampa

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri placed the $2 coin underneath the floorboards of the court the team with practice on for the 2020/2021 season.

  • Calgary police lay murder charges more than two decades after two men shot in home

    Calgary police say they have charged a man with a double murder dating back more than 20 years.  Police say two people entered a home in the city's southeast on July 11, 1994, and Barry Christian Buchart and Trevor Thomas Deakins were shot and killed. The two intruders then fled the scene. Investigators say they believe the motive for the killings is associated with marijuana being sold out of the home. Police say the case was reopened in 2019 and an advancement in forensic technology helped them identify a person of interest. Leonard Cochrane, who is 51, of Calgary is to appear in court later this week on two counts of first-degree murder.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • Steven Soderbergh among producers of upcoming Academy Awards

    Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is going behind the scenes for the next Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Soderbergh, “Erin Brokovich” producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins have come on board to produce the 93rd Oscars telecast.It’s the first time producing the annual film awards for all three, who are taking up the mantle from last year’s producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.The 93rd Academy Awards were delayed two months earlier this year because of COVID-19’s effects on the film industry, but the show will still be televised live on ABC on April 25, 2021. No official announcements have been made as to whether 93rd Oscars will be virtual, as many other awards shows including the Emmys have done because of the pandemic, although signs point to a willingness to adapt to the moment.Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said that this upcoming show is “the perfect occasion for innovation and re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show.”Collins also has experience. Earlier this year produced the virtual BET Awards and is also producing the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl halftime show.“Jesse, Stacey and Steven are the ideal storytellers to harness the uniqueness of this moment,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.Last year’s show, the second in a row without a host, had the smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers, down 20% from the year prior.Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

  • Survey forecasts stagnant hiring climate in Calgary in 1st quarter of 2021

    A survey of employers released Tuesday suggests the hiring climate in Calgary will be stagnant for the first three months of the new year.The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey found that while 15 per cent of employers in the Calgary area plan to hire for the next quarter, 15 per cent expect to make cutbacks.The remaining 70 per cent of respondents said they'll maintain their current staffing levels."With the uncertainty surrounding the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a moderate hiring outlook for employers in the first quarter of 2021 can be seen as a positive development," said Darlene Minatel, a manager with ManpowerGroup Canada, in a release."With nine of the 10 industry sectors expecting to add workers in the upcoming quarter, there will be opportunities for job seekers."She said all four regions of the country have positive employment outlooks for the first quarter of 2021, but it's still challenging for job seekers in Western Canada with a flat employment outlook of just one per cent.That represents a two percentage point decrease when compared with the group's previous quarterly outlook. "It is also a one percentage point increase from the outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a subdued hiring pace for the upcoming months," said Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower's Alberta Region.Looking at Canada as a whole, the survey found what it calls modest net employment outlook of three per cent, with 12 per cent of employers forecasting an increase in payrolls, nine per cent expecting a decrease and 74 per cent expecting no change.Hiring prospects declined by three percentage points in comparison with this time one year ago.The survey was conducted by interviewing a representative sample of 1,287 employers in Canada. All survey participants were asked, "How do you anticipate total employment at your location to change in the three months to the end of March 2021 as compared to the current quarter?"

  • Avoid quarantine in Hawaii? WestJet offers COVID-19 testing for Canadians to bypass 14-day rule

    For Canadians looking to get away from the cold, snowy winter weather, WestJet is offering a way to travel to Hawaii without having to quarantine in the destination.

  • Man linked to white supremacist group gets 5 years in prison

    COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Maryland man was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an FBI undercover investigation of a white supremacist group that espoused using violence to accelerate overthrowing the U.S. government.William Garfield Bilbrough IV was an “unabashed” member of the group, called The Base, and participated in its military-style training camps, a federal prosecutor said. Bilbrough, 20, was one of three men arrested in January ahead of a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia.Prosecutors have said the two other group members, Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and Patrik Mathews, discussed “the planning of violence” at the Richmond rally. Bilbrough participated in early discussions about travelling to Richmond but had tried to distance himself from the group shortly before his arrest, a prosecutor has said.U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang told Bilbrough that his punishment is for his actions, not his extremist ideology.“Regardless of the viewpoints of The Base and its members, the law cannot tolerate the kind of violence that you were facilitating,” Chuang said. “You got yourself off this path before it got too far into violence.”Bilbrough was charged with conspiring to transport and harbour Mathews, who is accused of illegally entering the U.S. from Canada in 2019. Bilbrough pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts related to assisting Mathews, including a conspiracy charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Bilbrough answered a series of routine questions during Tuesday's hearing but declined to give a statement before Chuang sentenced him. The judge accepted the terms of a plea agreement in which prosecutors and Bilbrough's attorneys jointly recommended a five-year prison sentence.Lemley, a U.S. Army veteran from Elkton, Maryland, and Mathews, a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist, have pleaded not guilty to charges including transporting a firearm and ammunition with the intent to commit a felony. Bilbrough was not charged with any firearms-related offences.Defence attorney Megan Coleman told the judge that Bilbrough recognizes the “gravity and the severity of his actions.”“It really is a tragic case from our perspective,” she said.Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom described Bilbrough as the “least culpable” of the three men and vowed to seek longer prison sentences for Lemley and Mathews if they're convicted.Mathews fled Canada after a Winnipeg Free Press reporter exposed him as a member of The Base in an August 2019 article. Bilbrough drove with Lemley to Michigan to pick up Mathews, knowing that the Canadian had entered the U.S. “to engage in subversive activity or other serious criminal behaviour,” Windom said.Lemley and Mathews also face separate but related federal charges in Delaware, where they shared a home. A closed-circuit television camera and microphone investigators installed in the home captured Lemley talking about using a thermal imaging scope affixed to his rifle to ambush unsuspecting civilians and police officers, prosecutors said.“I need to claim my first victim,” Lemley said last December, according to prosecutors.Mathews talked about the Virginia rally as a “boundless” opportunity, authorities said. Mathews also videotaped himself advocating for killing people, poisoning water supplies and derailing trains, a prosecutor wrote in a court filing.An FBI undercover employee infiltrated the group, visiting the Delaware home and driving with Mathews and Lemley to a gun range in Maryland in January.Bilbrough was working as a pizza delivery driver and living with his grandmother in Denton, Maryland, at the time of his arrest.The case against the three men charged in Maryland are part of a larger investigation of The Base. In January, authorities in Georgia and Wisconsin arrested four other men linked to the group.Bilbrough participated in several training camps for The Base, including one in Georgia in August 2019, and appeared in a propaganda video for the group, according to prosecutors. They said Bilbrough had compared The Base favourably to al-Qaida and remarked to other Base members that the Islamic State group “doesn’t compare to us.”“By these statements, Bilbrough was boasting that The Base’s aspirations were greater than either terrorist organization,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.During a hearing in January, Windom displayed a photograph recovered from Bilbrough’s phone in which the defendant is holding up the severed head of a goat he killed in a “ritual sacrifice” at a training camp in Georgia for members of The Base. Bilbrough initially tried to kill the goat with a knife but failed, so he borrowed a gun to shoot it, Windom said.Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • B.C. Filipino Community Outraged After Veteran MLA Shut Out of Cabinet, Again

    B.C.’s Filipino community is outraged that four-time MLA, Mable Elmore has been shut out of Premier John Horgan’s cabinet once again. Elmore, the only Filipino-Canadian member of the B.C. legislative assembly, was given a parliamentary secretary position, despite an open letter to Horgan prior to him naming his cabinet, which was signed by more than 50 community groups from the province’s third-largest ethnic group. Sources in Victoria told New Canadian Media, that the community backlash is leading to Horgan considering a higher-profile role for the Vancouver-Kensington MLA, beloved by the Filipino community. She now serves as Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. Filipino-Canadian community leaders, like R.J. Aquino have reached out to Horgan to meet with them but have yet to receive a response. “I’m disappointed that Mable Elmore was not included in the cabinet…I’m disappointed that we haven’t received a response…I’m disappointed that we were not heard,” he posted on Facebook. “We will not, as they hope, “get over it.” We’ll continue to ask John Horgan to prove he can see colour,” said Aquino referring to the premier’s controversial comment during the pre-election leadership debate on white privilege. Horgan said he doesn’t see colour, in response to the debate moderator’s question while talking about playing lacrosse as a youth. He later revised his answer on Twitter, admitting it could have upset people. “Considering the systemic barriers Filipinos face as they try to excel in their varied fields – it is with immense pride that we celebrate Ms. Elmore’s historic election as B.C.’s first-ever MLA of Filipino descent. With her recent re-election to a 4th term, along with your party’s return to government with an overwhelming majority, now is the time to recognize the importance of the Filipino community by appointing Ms. Elmore to a leadership position,”  the open letter to the premier read. “We reiterate the call for Ms. Elmore to have a seat in BC’s Cabinet. In this way, Cabinet can better reflect the many diverse voices of BC’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour communities. By appointing Ms. Elmore, your cabinet will benefit from her direct connections to a community that feels ignored by successive BC governments.” The letter added. Elmore made history in 2009 by becoming the first MLA of Filipino heritage in B.C. and has successfully retained her seat three times since. Prior to her election as MLA, Elmore worked as a transit operator for 10 years. Horgan’s 25 cabinet members, includes some newcomers, is made up of 13 men and 12 women. Neither Elmore or Horgan’s office has responded for comments on the story.Fabian Dawson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Canadian Media

  • Vast wildfires in Siberia linked to warming Arctic

    WASHINGTON — This year's vast wildfires in far northeastern Russia were linked to broader changes in a warming Arctic, according to a report Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.Wildfires are a natural part of many boreal ecosystems. But the extent of flames during the 2020 fire season was unprecedented in the 2001-2020 satellite record, and is consistent with the predicted effects of climate change, said Alison York, a University of Alaska Fairbanks fire scientist and a contributor to the annual Arctic Report Card.The recent wildfires were exacerbated by elevated air temperatures and decreased snow cover on the ground in the Arctic region, the report found.The past year — from October 2019 to September 2020 — was the second warmest on record in the Arctic, the report said. And the extent of snow on the ground in June across the Eurasian Arctic was the lowest recorded in 54 years.Under those conditions, trees and plants “are just more flammable,” said York.“The Arctic isn’t just this collection of components, it’s really an integrated system,” said Dartmouth sea ice scientist Don Perovich, who contributed to the report. "When something happens to one part of the system, it has cascading effects," he said.Satellites recorded the second lowest extent of sea ice in September since record-keeping began 42 years ago, the report found.Melting ice is both a result of increased temperatures and an accelerator of further changes, Perovich said. “As sea ice thins, more light can penetrate into the ocean, with unclear impacts for ecosystems,” he said.As snow and ice cover decreases, the land and ocean surfaces also absorb more heat.“Changes in the Arctic climate are important because the Arctic acts as a refrigerator for the rest of the world — it helps cool the planet,” said Lawrence Mudryk, a report contributor and a climate scientist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, a governmental research group.“How much of the Arctic continues to be covered by snow and sea ice reflects part of how efficiently that refrigerator is working,” he said.Last year's report included essays and research contributed by the Arctic's Indigenous communities for the first time. But in 2020, close collaboration between visiting scientists and Indigenous communities was not possible because of travel restrictions related to COVID-19.Report contributor Matthew Druckenmiller, a climate scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder, said efforts to involve Indigenous communities would resume after the pandemic subsides.The consequences of a warming Arctic are already felt far beyond the region.“The Arctic continues to be a warning siren of how our Earth system is changing and it is important for policymakers and the public to understand that the impacts don’t stay in the Arctic with the polar bears,” said University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd, who was not involved in the report.“We feel them, too, through changes in our weather patterns, sea level rise, and fisheries."___Follow Christina Larson on Twitter: @larsonchristina___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.Christina Larson, The Associated Press

  • Graydon Nicholas the new chancellor of St. Thomas University

    Former lieutenant-governor Graydon Nicholas says he hopes to get St.Thomas University more involved with First Nations communities in his new role as chancellor. "It's a great honour and privilege to be appointed to this capacity," Nicholas said Tuesday. From Tobique First Nation, Nicholas began teaching business and Indigenous law at St. Thomas University in 1983, so the student climate isn't new to him. "If I can help in reaching out to more First Nation communities, that would be great," he said after his appointment to the four-year term. "I would look forward to that for sure. "I'm hoping that's what will happen."Nicholas rose to prominence as head of the Union New Brunswick Indians, which he served in the 1970s and '80s. He was chair of Native Studies at STU from 1989 to 1991, when he was appointed to the provincial court. From 2009 to 2014, he was New Brunswick lieutenant-governor.Nicholas is also a member of the Order of Canada. Nicholas said his brothers attended St. Thomas University and while he didn't, he feels part of the campus community. He said he hopes to keep teaching at the liberal arts university in Fredericton.He found out about the university's interest in having him be chancellor when its president, Dawn Russell, asked him if he would be interested. "That kind of took me back a little bit," said Nicholas. He said the university used to always appoint the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Saint John to the role, so he will be the first layperson to become chancellor. Jeffrey Carleton, the associate vice-president, communications, said the university decided last year, after the retirement of Bishop Robert Harris, to choose a chancellor who isn't ordained."The change was made to reflect a broadening role of the chancellor at St. Thomas in representing the university at activities related to advancement," Carleton said in an email. "The change provides us with more flexibility in the role."

  • Southgate Council Highlights

    Council decided to approve a cost-of-living increase in 2021 after talking during an earlier budget meeting about not doing so.  The treasurer brought a report showing the impact of a 0.7 percent increase would be about $22,000.   Coun. Jason Rice thought that for one year, the COL increase could be suspended. “I’m just looking at the private sector and I’m looking at our taxpayer and they’re not getting an increase every year,” he said.   Deputy-Mayor Milne said “numerically this isn’t going to make a big difference one way or the other. It does send the message that we do value our employees,” he said.  Councillors also asked about not taking a COL increase themselves, and heard the saving would be about $700.  CAO Dave Milliner said that the township spends money on studies to make sure salaries and councillor stipends are comparable to those in surrounding municipalities.   Coun. Michael Sherson picked up on the point, saying that the township might have to do a “catch-up” increase later if it didn’t give the COL now.  The motion passed with only Coun. Rice voting against it. COUNCIL BRINGS BACK EVENING MEETING TIME  Southgate will resume having one meeting a week in the evening in the new year.  When meetings went electronic after shut-downs in 2020, the township went to a daytime only schedule. That way, it allowed a fall-back time in the evening if technology didn’t work earlier in the day.  Deputy-Mayor Milne said that technology had proven itself reliable and that public participation might increase. The idea found support with members of council who work during the day.  Staff, whose day job is working for the township, have to attend the evening meetings, and Mr. Milliner commented that there is a toll when the meetings go too long.   Coun. Dobreen suggested that perhaps there could be a hybrid model (once meetings are again held in-person) with staff calling in or presenting online, which would be more efficient use PLANNING  A zoning bylaw amendment was approved for Cedarlane Manfacturing (Jesse Bauman) for a shop, office and power room of about 620 sq. m. with 500 sq. m. outside storage. The 100-acre farm is onSouthgate Rd. 8, east of SR 19.  A shop of about 500 sq. m was approved through a zoning change for Menno Hoover at on Southgate Rd. 26 at the north-west corner of Rd. 26 & Grey Rd. 14.  SPEED LIMIT CHANGE  Council adopted a suggestion from Public Works Manager Jim Ellis to lower the speed limit from 80 km/hr to 60 km/hr. on Southgate Sideroad 41 between Roads 06 and 08.  His report said that recent volumes of about 1,000 vehicles per day would mean the class of road would change to one that required more frequent service if the speed stayed at 80 km/hr.M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

  • Netanyahu rival bolts party to launch leadership challenge

    JERUSALEM — Gideon Saar, the leading rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inside the ruling Likud party, announced on Tuesday that he was breaking away to form a new political party ahead of elections expected early next year. In a statement broadcast on national television, Saar said that Netanyahu had bungled the management of the health and economic crises stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and had turned the Likud into a tool for personal survival at a time when he is on trial for corruption charges. Saar said that he could not serve under Netanyahu any longer and would seek the prime minister’s post himself as the head of a new party. “A change in the country’s leadership is needed,” Saar said. “Today, Israel needs unity and stability. Netanyahu can’t, and won’t be able to, provide either.” A former aide and senior Cabinet minister under Netanyahu, Saar was long considered a rising star in Likud. He held the senior posts of education minister and interior minister under Netanyahu and finished first in party primaries. But like other Likud members who have risen too fast, he began to be perceived by Netanyahu as a threat. He took a break from politics in 2014, then returned to the Likud last year, only to be trounced by Netanyahu in a party primary. While Saar seems unlikely to be a major contender for prime minister in the next elections, he could siphon off votes of nationalist voters who have grown unhappy with Netanyahu. That could complicate Netanyahu’s task of forming a new coalition if a vote is held. In a statement, Likud said Saar was leaving because he was disappointed over his loss in the primary vote and had seen his popularity plunge in internal party polls. Netanyahu this year formed a coalition with his main rival, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, with the stated aim of managing the coronavirus crisis. But their partnership has been plagued by mistrust and paralysis. Gantz last week voted in favour of a preliminary motion to dissolve parliament and hold new elections. Although last ditch negotiations are taking place to save the coalition, parliament is expected to make a final decision this month on what would be the fourth national election in just two years. Josef Federman, The Associated Press

  • Council fights for wetlands protection

    Highlands East council joined the chorus of voices calling for the province to halt its plans to significantly change conservation authorities. Council passed a resolution Dec. 1 asking the province to repeal the section in the upcoming Budget Measures Act (Bill 229) which governs the changes. If passed, it would allow the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks to make permitting and appeals decisions and add more layers to the appeals process. The Highlands East resolution – which the Crowe Valley Conservation Authority (CVCA) is providing to all its member municipalities – said the changes hinder the Conservation Authority’s role in regulating development and creating more “red tape” and costs for authorities. “It allows the province to go against recommendations that the conservation authority makes regarding development,” said Coun. Suzanne Partridge, who serves on the CVCA board on behalf of the municipality. “Could have serious implications on our wetlands and increase flooding potential throughout the province.” The Highlander reached the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for comment but did not receive a response before press time. The changes are receiving criticism from conservation authorities across the province. CVCA general manager, Tim Pidduck, said authorities are already willing to work with developers. He added since 2017 when the CVCA started keeping track, they have only had eight board hearings and one denial amongst 917 processed permits. “We’re not here to get in the way of development, but we just want to make sure it’s the right development in the right location,” he said. Pidduck said the changes also complicate the process by adding more and different avenues of appeal, versus the more linear process that exists now. The province consulted with authorities and the public for the past year and a half about changes. Pidduck said it was a good opportunity to address concerns – such as the inherent funding inequities with rural residents paying more per person for their authorities. But he added it feels as though the province ignored a lot of the consultation, based on the changes. “It’s almost like we never participated, or the province and ministry staff weren’t particularly listening,” Pidduck said. Highlands East’s resolution asks the province to continue to work with authorities to find “workable solutions to reduce red tape and create conditions for growth.” “Come to a good compromise or conclusion on how to proceed,” Partridge said. “It’s just the one section that has really, serious long-term implications to all our municipalities.”Joseph Quigley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Highlander

  • Yukon reports one new case of COVID-19, territory looks to vaccine plans

    WHITEHORSE — Yukon is reporting a new case of COVID-19 and it's the only active case outside Whitehorse. Chief public health officer Dr. Brendan Hanley says the infection is related to a Whitehorse case and there is no risk to the public.  Hanley also extended the territory's state of emergency for another 90 days, allowing ministerial orders to continue that support the health, safety and economic well-being of Yukoners.  The latest order issued says all Yukon residents visiting bars and restaurants in the territory must sign in with their name and contact information to help with contact tracing. Premier Sandy Silver also says officials are working on vaccine storage and distribution.  Silver says he is scheduled to speak with the prime minister later this week for more details on Yukon's vaccination plan. There are 10 active cases of COVID-19 in Yukon. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.  The Canadian Press

  • Hearing for judge accused of perjury over Black federation role begins

    TORONTO — A disciplinary hearing for a judge accused of lying about his involvement in a Black activist organization has begun.The four-person panel of the Ontario Judicial Council is examining evidence on whether Judge Donald McLeod committed perjury at a previous misconduct hearing into his involvement with the Federation of Black Canadians. McLeod was cleared in the earlier process and denies the current unproven allegations.At a judicial tribunal hearing there is no prosecutor, instead presenting counsel laid out the evidence today and gave it context for the panel.Presenting counsel Guy Pratte says that more than a dozen witnesses will appear before the hearing that is scheduled to end on Dec. 23.Defence lawyer Sheila Block made her opening statement in the afternoon, arguing that McLeod had removed himself from the Federation of Black Canadians' advocacy work and had not perjured himself.Block said that McLeod, the only Black judge in Peel Region, has been off the bench for more than a year.She added that McLeod is facing grave charges with his professional reputation hanging in the balance.If the complaints are proven, the panel could impose punishment up to suspension with or without pay. The tribunal could also recommend to the attorney general that McLeod be forced from the Ontario court bench.In its notice of hearing filed earlier this year, the council alleges the judge behaved in a manner "incompatible with the due execution of the duties of his office."The earlier hearing focused on McLeod's involvement with the non-profit federation, which advocates on legal and policy issues affecting the community. Key was his role in the group's advocacy related to a Somali child refugee, Abdoulkader Abdi.In December 2018, the panel dismissed the complaint based on an agreed statement of facts and McLeod's evidence that he was no longer involved in Abdi advocacy. That wasn't true, the new complaint alleges.Among other things, McLeod is alleged to have either arranged or taken part in a meeting with then-refugee minister, Ahmed Hussen, on the federation's behalf.Both Pratte and Block expressed concern over inflammatory posts on social media about McLeod's case made by members of the public.Justice Janet Simmons, the panel's chair, said the tribunal was not aware of the content of those posts and that it hoped the public would let justice be done.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press