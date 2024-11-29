Powder, puppets and ponies: Africa's top shots

A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent and beyond:

Colour Festival kicks off in Nairobi on Saturday... [Gerald Anderson / Getty Images]

The event in the Kenyan capital attracts young revellers... [Gerald Anderson / Getty Images]

Who joyously throw powder pigments in the air and dance to music. [Gerald Anderson / Getty Images]

A clownfish nestles among anemones in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt on Friday... [Sebnem Coskun / Getty Images]

While on Wednesday in the same body of water, Turkish divers find cars, clothes and toys as they explore a ferry that sank on its way from Saudi Arabia to Egypt in 1991. [Mahmut Serdar Alakus / Getty Images]

It's election day in Namibia on Wednesday, where these voters queue in the sun. [Simon Maina / AFP]

This man sits on a wall in his home village of Ait Benhaddou in Morocco, which is renowned for it earthen clay architecture. [AFP]

On Wednesday in Senegal, Dakar Carnival begins... [Cem Ozdel / Getty Images]

It's a show-stopping display of Serer, Fulani (Peuhl) and Mandinka cultures... [Cem Ozdel / Getty Images]

Abidjan Livestock Summit in Ivory Coast attracts visitors, young and old, on Friday. [Legnan Koula / EPA]

In South Africa on Sunday, a procession of bikers take part in the Toy Run... [Brenton Geach / Getty Images]

The idea is that masses of cuddly toys will be donated afterwards to children in need. [Brenton Geach / Getty Images]

A protester looks defiant as she is pushed into a police van in Uganda's capital city on Monday. She was among those voicing their rage at the treatment of opposition leader Kizza Besigye, whose wife says he was unjustly abducted in Kenya then sent to a military jail. [Abubaker Lubowa / Reuters]

And on Sunday, teenagers sit their end-of-year exams in Usli, northern Sudan. [AFP]

