(Reuters) -Just days after the United Nations accused his military of brutally driving what eventually became 1 million Rohingya out of the country, Myanmar's then-army chief Min Aung Hlaing declared his position on the minority Muslim community. On Wednesday, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said he would seek an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing - now the leader of Myanmar's ruling junta that in 2021 overthrew an elected government - for crimes against humanity over the alleged persecution of the Rohingya. Myanmar's junta said in response that the country was not a member of the ICC and did not recognise its statements.
Asia Human Rights and Labour Advocates said late on Wednesday the monks' sentences against the monks were "outrageous and unacceptable." Khmer Krom Buddhist monk Thach Chanh Da Ra was given the longest term of six years after a trial on Tuesday, Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.
THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor asked judges on Wednesday to issue an arrest warrant for the head of Myanmar’s military regime for crimes committed against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court jailed a lawyer who has represented critics of Moscow's war in Ukraine for seven years on Thursday after convicting him of spreading false information about the Russian army and of "inciting hatred." The charges against Dmitry Talantov, 63, stem from several Facebook posts in which he called the actions of Russian soldiers in Ukraine "extreme Nazi practices", the Mediazona outlet, which has itself been designated "a foreign agent" by Russian authorities, reported. Talantov denied any wrongdoing, the court in Udmurtia, east of Moscow, said in a statement.
Below are facts about the case, the Rohingya exodus and the 68-year-old general's role in Myanmar's intractable conflicts. More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar to Bangladesh, escaping a military offensive in August 2017 while Min Aung Hlaing was armed forces chief under a civilian-led government.
Up In Smoke In Northern California, a group of recent high school graduates have died in a Cybertruck inferno. As San Francisco's KTVU reports, four young people who graduated high school last year in the town of Piedmont had been inside the Tesla vehicle when it slammed into a barrier and caught fire in the middle […]