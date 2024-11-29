Powder, puppets and ponies: Africa's top shots

A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent and beyond:

Crowds of dancing people are covered in multicoloured powder.
Colour Festival kicks off in Nairobi on Saturday... [Gerald Anderson / Getty Images]
Crowds of smiling people are covered in multicoloured powder.
The event in the Kenyan capital attracts young revellers... [Gerald Anderson / Getty Images]
Crowds of smiling people are covered in multicoloured powder.
Who joyously throw powder pigments in the air and dance to music. [Gerald Anderson / Getty Images]
A clownfish hides among white anemones.
A clownfish nestles among anemones in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt on Friday... [Sebnem Coskun / Getty Images]
A diver shines a flashlight under water at a wreck.
While on Wednesday in the same body of water, Turkish divers find cars, clothes and toys as they explore a ferry that sank on its way from Saudi Arabia to Egypt in 1991. [Mahmut Serdar Alakus / Getty Images]
Voters queue at a polling station at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek.
A man wearing turban sits at a rooftop cafe.
This man sits on a wall in his home village of Ait Benhaddou in Morocco, which is renowned for it earthen clay architecture. [AFP]
A man or woman walks on stilts.
On Wednesday in Senegal, Dakar Carnival begins... [Cem Ozdel / Getty Images]
People in masks sway.
It's a show-stopping display of Serer, Fulani (Peuhl) and Mandinka cultures... [Cem Ozdel / Getty Images]
Young men pet a small horse or pony.
Abidjan Livestock Summit in Ivory Coast attracts visitors, young and old, on Friday. [Legnan Koula / EPA]
People drive motorbikes in a convoy. Plush toys are fastened on to the bikes.
In South Africa on Sunday, a procession of bikers take part in the Toy Run... [Brenton Geach / Getty Images]
A man arranges a huge mass of plush toys on the back of a lorry.
The idea is that masses of cuddly toys will be donated afterwards to children in need. [Brenton Geach / Getty Images]
A woman flexes her arm at the door of a police van.
A teacher stands at the front of a classroom while invigilating an examination.
And on Sunday, teenagers sit their end-of-year exams in Usli, northern Sudan. [AFP]

From the BBC in Africa this week:

