Power cuts and travel delays as Storm Isha hits Cumbria

Roads and homes in Warwick Bridge were flooded by rising levels of the River Eden

Power cuts, flooding and widespread travel disruption continue to grip Cumbria in the wake of Storm Isha.

Homes in Shap have been flooded after gusts of 82 mph (131.97km/h) were recorded, while residents in Appleby were also affected.

Electricity North West said about 8,000 homes were without power, down from 41,500, as teams work to repair faults.

Parts of the M6 near Carlisle and Tebay have been closed and rail services have been cancelled amid weather warnings.

Emergency services in Cumbria were braced for major incident as Storm Isha, the biggest storm of the season so far, hit the UK.

A yellow warning for wind was issued by the Met Office and remained until 12:00 GMT across Cumbria on Monday, while another yellow wind warning is in place for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Operations at the Sellafield nuclear site have resumed after they were suspended as a precautionary measure.

Flooding

A number of flood warnings remain in place for Cumbria.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service's (CFRS) group manager, Mike Clusker, said the impact had been "county-wide".

He said some homes in Shap had been flooded, which was "mainly due to people driving in surface water" that caused waves which washed into people's properties.

Mr Clusker said specialist water teams had to rescue four people from two vehicles in Patton Bridge, near Kendal, who had got stuck on Sunday evening.

The fire service urged people not to drive through standing flood water

He said there was "a lot of standing water" around in the county and urged people to avoid driving in it.

"You do not know how deep it is or whether you will get stuck," Mr Clusker added.

A small number of homes in Appleby have been flooded as River Eden's water level rose overnight.

A flood siren warned residents, who were putting sandbags outside their homes up until the early hours of Monday.

The Environment Agency said it was monitoring the River Eden after levels had risen

Mike Farrell, from the Environment Agency (EA), said officers would remain in the town to help affected residents and "reduce the impact of any flooding".

Mr Farrell said the EA was also monitoring the River Eden and said levels have "risen slightly" on Monday morning.

Power cuts

About 8,000 homes in Cumbria remain without power as engineers have been unable to safely make repairs, Electricity North West (ENW) said.

ENW said "progress has been made despite horrendous overnight conditions".

More than 41,000 homes were without power after Storm Isha hit, with the majority of the damage in the north of the Lake District, ENW explained.

High winds have caused significant damage to power lines across Cumbria

Rachael Parr, director at ENW, said the high winds "continue to make it a difficult situation" to fix faults.

Ms Parr estimated supplies would be restored by Tuesday at 17:00 GMT, but said this was a "worse-case scenario".

The company advised affected customers to check for updates on social media or to call 105 for help.

Travel disruption

Rail services at Carlisle have been cancelled after all lines were blocked due to heavy flooding.

Operator Northern has urged people not to travel on routes between Skipton to Carlisle and Barrow in Furness to Carlisle.

Rail services running between Hexham and Carlisle have also been cancelled after all lines were blocked by a fallen tree.

The high winds have caused damage to infrastructure across the region, including in Maryport

Northern have advised anyone travelling by train to check their routes.

CFRS said it was called out to assess numerous buildings that were damaged in the high winds, which included on Botchergate, in Carlisle.

Cumberland Council said its highways team received more than 100 calls overnight after Storm Isha swept through the county.

All lanes were closed on the M6 northbound between J43 and J44 near Carlisle due to an overturned lorry, while the M6 remains closed southbound between J39 at Shap and J38 at Tebay to allow for recovery of multiple overturned lorries.

The A66 remains closed in both directions to all vehicles between Brough and Bowes. Several overturned lorries need to be recovered before the road can be reopened.

