Power cuts as wind and rain lashes South West

Nearly 2,000 properties are without power in Devon and Cornwall amid strong winds.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in force in both counties until 11:00 GMT, while a separate yellow warning for rain is in place until 06:00 on Monday.

A gust of 68mph (109km/h) was recorded in St Mary's in the Isles of Scilly at about 08:00.

National Grid said more than 1,300 properties in Cornwall and 600 in Devon were without power.

Maggie Howell from Falmouth Coastguard said people should stay away from coastal areas.

"Further out at sea it might have had worse conditions, but it's looking really, really bad out here this morning," she said.

"Don't go trying to go wave watching or anything like that because not only are you risking yourself, you're also risking the people that will come out and try to help if you get into trouble."

Great Western Railway is advising passengers to check before they travel and take extra care while travelling to and from stations.

Devon Highways advised drivers to be alert for any fallen trees and potential flooding.

Andy Cole, from Devon Highways, said: "On our minor network there's a bit of risk on those corners, those blind bends where you come across some debris, a tree branch or even a tree or flood water.

"We just ask the drivers to take extra time, to take extra care and just be aware of what could be around the corner."

Paddy Cochran, also from the coastguard, added: "We've seen the destructive force over the last couple of days, with a number of caravan parks getting properly smashed and all these kind of mini tornadoes running through villages and stuff like that, so just exercise caution and no unnecessary risk please."

