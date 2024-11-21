Power Lines Spark as Bomb Cyclone Slams Washington, Uproots Trees

Sparks were flying as a bomb cyclone storm system slammed Bellevue, Washington, located just outside Seattle, bringing strong winds and power outages on the evening of Tuesday, November 19.

Samuel Han captured this footage of power lines sparking on Tuesday night along with daytime footage the following day showing uprooted trees around his neighborhood.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported winds as high as 52 mph in Bellevue. Peak winds of up to 101 mph were reported in Canadian waters near Vancouver Island.

At least two people died in the storm in Washington - one in Bellevue and one in Lynnwood.

A second system is expected Friday, and is forecast to bring gusty winds, though not as strong as Tuesday’s storm, according to the NWS. Credit: Samuel Han via Storyful