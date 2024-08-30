Power outages in Jefferson Parish

South China Morning Post

China has accused Manila of making "baseless claims" that it had damaged coral reefs in the disputed Sabina Shoal as it published a report that said a Philippine coastguard ship was instead causing environmental damage. Earlier this year, the Philippines discovered mounds of dead and crushed coral that had been dumped on Sabina's sandbars underwater and said this was the result of Chinese land reclamation activities, something Beijing denied at the time. One of the most advanced Philippine coast