Power outages in Jefferson Parish

Tornado threat in southern Ontario’s severe storm setup on Friday
Folks across southern Ontario will dodge severe storms as the long weekend kicks off on Friday
- The Weather Network - Video
Thunderstorms head for southern Ontario, get the latest timing
A strong front will move across Ontario Friday bringing the risk of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest timing.
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storm risk kicks off long weekend for parts of Ontario
Risk of severe thunderstorms with a non-zero chance of a tornado are possible late Friday into Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- CNN
Watch plane struggle to land in typhoon
Japan has urged nearly four million people to evacuate from the path of Typhoon Shanshan, a dangerous slow-moving storm that made landfall on Japan’s southernmost main island Kyushu on Thursday.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Thursday, Aug 29: NHC’s update on Tropical Depression Hone
Here’s the latest on Tropical Depression Hone
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical disturbances in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Friday morning it is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
- CNN
Japan urges 4 million to evacuate as lumbering Typhoon Shanshan threatens south with up to a meter of rain
Almost 4 million people in southern Japan were urged to evacuate as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall Thursday, leaving thousands of residents without power and lashing Kyushu island with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
- The Canadian Press
Calgarians fail to meet water reduction targets for third consecutive day
CALGARY — Calgarians missed the mark for the third day in a row in the latest round of water rationing, and officials say it appears many residents are ignoring the ban by continuing to water their lawns.
- BBC
Millions told to evacuate as typhoon batters Japan
At least four people have died after the country was hit by one of its strongest typhoons in decades.
- USA TODAY
Hot, hotter, hottest: How much will climate change warm your county?
How much hotter will your county get? A USA TODAY analysis of data from the Climate Impact Lab has an answer.
- CNN
Prehistoric sea cow was eaten by a croc and a shark, newly discovered fossil reveals
A fossil reveals how a now-extinct species of dugong was swimming in the sea about 15 million years ago when it was preyed upon by a crocodile and a tiger shark.
- The Canadian Press
Slow tropical storm dumps heavy rain around Tokyo after causing floods in southern Japan
TOKYO (AP) — A slow-moving tropical storm had a far-reaching impact in much of Japan on Friday, dumping heavy rain around Tokyo and flooding roads and riverside areas in the south.
- The Weather Network
Nova Scotia shelter village opens in time for peak of hurricane season
Nova Scotia has purchased 200 shelters, just in time for the peak of hurricane season, and they're now being placed around the province to support people experiencing homelessness.
- The Weather Network
Storm risk, muggy heat persists for some southern Ontarians Wednesday
While the muggy heat relents for many southern Ontarians, it will persist in southwestern Ontario along with a renewed storm risk
- Canadian Press Videos
Masses of dead fish found at Greek port linked to climate issues
More than 100 tons of dead fish have been collected in and around the port of Volos, in central Greece, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations, authorities said Thursday. (AP Video by Vaggelis Kousioras)
- Associated Press Videos
Warming climate can be deadly for runners
Heatstroke is a dangerous illness caused by heat and runners are at increasing risk as climate change creates more hot days. It can damage organs and kill if not quickly treated. A lot of races aren't prepared to offer the right care. (AP Video: Jeff Roberson)
- South China Morning Post
China says its ships didn't damage South China Sea reef, but Philippine coastguard did
China has accused Manila of making "baseless claims" that it had damaged coral reefs in the disputed Sabina Shoal as it published a report that said a Philippine coastguard ship was instead causing environmental damage. Earlier this year, the Philippines discovered mounds of dead and crushed coral that had been dumped on Sabina's sandbars underwater and said this was the result of Chinese land reclamation activities, something Beijing denied at the time. One of the most advanced Philippine coast
- Euronews
Helsinki is building the world’s largest heat pump to keep its homes warm
The heat pump will be part of a plant that will warm around 30,000 homes in Finland’s capital city.
- WEWS-Cleveland Videos
'That's absolutely disgusting': 20 abandoned dogs rescued in Huron
People in Huron County are jumping at the opportunity to help new furry faces rescued by the Huron County Humane Society.
- Hilton Head Island Packet
This SC community saved a 200-year-old oak tree from being cut down. Here’s how you can do the same
This South Carolina community just saved a 200-year-old oak tree from being cut down because of construction. Here’s how you could do the same if necessary.