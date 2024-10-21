Power outages leave millions in Cuba in the dark amid electrical grid failures: Photos

Cuba has been plunged into darkness for days amid a series of electrical grid failures.

Since one of the Caribbean island's major power plants failed Friday, the grid has collapsed three more times, the most recent of which came Sunday as a tropical storm threatened to hamper efforts to restore power. As a result, the widespread blackout has sparked some small protests, shut down commerce and forced officials to cancel school and all non-vital government services at least through Wednesday.

As many as 10 million people were left without power when the Antonio Guiteras power plant, the country's largest and most efficient, first went offline Friday. In the capital Havana, which was entirely without power Sunday evening, Reuters reporters observed only scattered businesses, bars and homes running on small fuel-fired generators.

Photos emerging from the nation show not only the unrest, but residents continuing to live their lives even amid the dark and the uncertainty of when the power will come back on.

Here's a look:

Photos amid Cuba's power grid collapse

People from the Evangelical Church listen to musicians as Cuba suffers a third major setback in restoring power to the island.

People walk Sunday during a blackout as the country's electrical grid collapsed again on Sunday, according to Cuba's energy and mines ministry, in the latest setback to the government's efforts to restore power to the island.

Cuban police and military stand next to debris used to block a street during a protest against a blackout, after opening the street up to traffic, in Havana.

People wait on the street during the third night of a nationwide blackout in Havana October 20, 2024.

Cubans use cooking pots Sunday to demand electricity during the third night of a nationwide blackout in Havana.

People look from their balconies Sunday at the street as Cuba suffers a third major setback in restoring power to the island, with millions still in the dark.

Cuban police stand next to debris Saturday used to block a street during a protest against a blackout.

A man cleans his vintage car Sunday during a blackout in Havana, Cuba.

People wait on the street Sunday during the third night of a nationwide blackout in Havana. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned Sunday that he will act with "rigor" against those who try to disrupt public order, amid a total blackout that has kept the island in darkness for three nights.

Children play on a street during the third night of a nationwide blackout in Havana.

A man sits on a car Sunday during the third night of a nationwide blackout in Havana.

Cars drive on Havana's seafront boulevard Malecon as the country's electrical grid collapsed again on Sunday.

Cars drive past the Hotel Nacional and on Havana's seafront boulevard Malecon during a blackout as the country's electrical grid collapsed again on Sunday.

