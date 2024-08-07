Lakewood charging centers emerge after power outages affect residents.
News 5's Maya Lockett spoke with Lakewood residents about the aftermath of the storm.
News 5's Maya Lockett spoke with Lakewood residents about the aftermath of the storm.
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found emaciated by a shepherd in a forest in India on July 27, police say
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
Adam Leitman Bailey, Donald Trump and Judge Arthur Engoron (Adam Leitman Bailey, Copyrighted free use, via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)It all started very innocently, when the real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey inadvertently walked into a hornet’s nest. The Feb. 16 TV spot, on NBC New York, was about Donald Trump’s trial, at which Judge Arthur Engoron had just slapped Trump […]The post Judge in Trump case rips Adam Leitman Bailey appeared first on The Real Deal.
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two police act charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a crash in 2022, circumventing police procedure for the benefit of her family.Insp. Joyce Schertzer sat emotionless and stared straight ahead as retired OPP Supt. Lisa Taylor read her decision at a police tribunal hearing Wednesday morning.Schertzer was found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct and another count of neglect of duty. She was found not guilty of a
Norma Williams, 69, and her husband were driving at Greenwich and Kellogg on Sept. 1, 2023, when they encountered a group of motorcycle riders. One followed and shot at them.
An escalation of activity upset the peace of an otherwise quiet street.
A 5-year-old boy who went missing after wandering away from his own birthday party is believed to have been found dead, Idaho police said Tuesday. Matthew Glynn was last seen at home late Monday afternoon while celebrating his fifth birthday with friends and family, Boise police said. The Ada County Coroner's Office will make an official identification, though the victim is believed to be Matthew, police said.
Police in York Region have released video of a brazen carjacking in Newmarket Saturday, in which a man is seen entering another person's car at a gas pump, ramming into another vehicle and nearly ripping off the door as he drives off.Investigators are now looking for a 39-year-old suspect, who faces six charges, including robbery and possession of property over $5,000 obtained by a crime. A warrant is out for his arrest.At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, York Regional Police say they responded
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kitchener, Ont., has been found after an Amber Alert was issued Monday, police say.The alert was issued around 7:20 p.m. and ended around 8 p.m. Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a break-and-enter and a missing person.Speaking to CBC News, Waterloo Regional Police said the girl's family had returned home on Monday and found it was broken into.
"People feel something push them as they go down the stairs. Music plays randomly. Glasses move or break."
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
A 36-year old man from Waterloo has been charged after abducting a teen from her home in Kitchener.The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged the man with kidnapping while using a firearm and break and enter a dwelling-house with intent to commit an indictable offence.Police confirmed the man and girl know each other. WRPS say the teen was taken on Monday from her Kitchener home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street. In an effort to find the girl, police issued an Amb
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more from Calgary, Alberta.
Members of the grand jury in Arizona that indicted 18 allies of Donald Trump earlier this year for their alleged roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election had also expressed interest in charging the former president, according to a new court filing.
The boy had been camping with his family in California, authorities said
The victim's hands, feet and teeth were found in a New York City apartment, per authorities
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt