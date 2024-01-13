Power outages: Thousands without power as snowstorm impacts SE Wisconsin
Southeastern Wisconsin has been dealing with a winter storm since early Friday morning. The storm is causing power outages in multiple counties.
A widespread winter storm warning is in effect as a major system will bring significant impacts across southern Ontario Friday night and into Saturday morning
A major winter storm takes aim at Ontario this weekend, with dangerous blizzard-like conditions threatening travel late Friday
The extreme cold in Western Canada has delayed air travel, set off traffic chaos in some regions and endangered lives with no relief coming until after the weekend. Environment Canada said temperatures in Edmonton dropped to -37 C Friday morning and may hit -40 C overnight for the first time within city limits since January 1972. "To put it into context, what is considered a normal temperature for the middle of January in the Edmonton area is highs of -8 and lows of -16," said Environment Canada
Fewer than 72 hours after the midweek snowstorm that hit the Ottawa-Gatineau area comes another late-week storm after sunset Friday.Environment Canada has winter storm warnings for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville.All forecast double-digit snowfall totals and strong winds. None mention the rain and ice that made up the back half of the earlier storm.Most say the snow should end Saturday morning.The highest snowfall forecast is west of Ottawa.A ra
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Campaign events are falling as swiftly as the Iowa snow as wintry weather hampers both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis as they clamor for support in the days before Monday's leadoff presidential caucuses. Prolonged freezing temperatures, combined with strong winds, foreshadow possibly life-threatening conditions on the night that Republican voters are set to gather to make their pick for their 2024 nominee. Iowans are accustomed to the cold, though the latest winter wave, co
Plan for some difficult travel across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with more snow, ice and strong winds on tap
A new analysis found a declining trend in snowpack across 82 out of 169 major Northern Hemisphere river basins, including the Colorado River in the U.S., which winds its way along the state of Utah.
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings span the majority of British Columbia heading into the weekend as temperatures plunge to threatening levels
VANCOUVER — Ski resorts are closed because of extreme cold, teachers are impressing students by instantly freezing boiling water, and it's even too cold for a zoo penguin walk. Extreme cold has moved over Western Canada from the Arctic, bringing wind chill values approaching -50 to some areas, surprising even residents who know how to deal with cold winters. Ben DeKleine, owner of Magel's Cafe in Prince George, B.C., said freezing temperatures there have put his truck, which is usually ready for
Heavy snow and gusty conditions as you head into your Friday evening commute. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Environment Canada has issued a warning for coastal flooding due to significant waves along Metro Vancouver shorelines. The federal forecaster is expecting high water levels and large waves early Thursday morning near Stanley Park and Kitsilano in Vancouver, the University of British Columbia, Richmond and Delta. Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, says several factors, including storm surge and king tides, have led to the warning. "A northwesterly [win
A brutal blast of Arctic air will spread through the central US right after a powerful storm exits the US, eventually bringing the coldest air of the season as far south as Texas.
Extreme cold warnings continue Thursday for much of central and northern B.C., with Arctic air now flowing over the coast, causing temperatures to plummet.Some communities in B.C.'s north and central Interior have been grappling with air temperatures below –40 C for much of the week, with accompanying winds making it feel as low as –50 C in some areas. On Thursday, Environment Canada also issued Arctic outflow warnings for most of British Columbia's coast, saying strong winds could make temperat
Calgary firefighters had to battle both a blazing house fire and some of the coldest temperatures of the winter on Thursday afternoon in the southeastern community of Auburn Bay.Carol Henke, the public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, said calls about the fire started coming in around 4 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, one house was fully engulfed in flames, she said."The fire was quickly upgraded to a second and a third alarm to bring additional resources, especially d
Temperatures are now above freezing across P.E.I. in the sunshine, but early Thursday morning it was still cold enough at ground level for the previous night's rain to turn to ice, making for very slippery conditions.Schools in the West Isle family, including one French-language school in the area, delayed opening for one hour due to the weather conditions.Salt and sand trucks went out at 1 a.m., but dispatchers said drivers and walkers would still need to be careful about black ice across the I