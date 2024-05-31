Power Pole Surrounded by 'Lava River' Goes Up in Flames Outside Grindavik

A power pole outside the Icelandic town of Grindavik caught fire on May 29 as it was surrounded by a stream of lava coming from a new fissure at the Sundhnukur crater.

Laimutis Vaiciulis, who recorded this footage, told Storyful he felt both excited and scared as he observed what he described as a “lava river” on the outskirts of the town.

“After all, it is a power line that supplies energy to Grindavik,” he said.

People in or near Grindavik were told evacuate on May 29, and the area was placed under red alert.

By Wednesday evening local time, “considerable magma jet activity” was observed in the main part of the crater, according to Icelandic Meteorological authorities. Credit: Laimutis Vaiciulis via Storyful

