Power restored in Fort Resolution, N.W.T., after early morning outage

According to the Northwest Territories Power Corporation, Fort Resolution's Sunday outage was caused by an issue with power generation. (Liny Lamberink/CBC - image credit)
Residents of Fort Resolution, N.W.T., have their power back after a 50-minute outage in the early Sunday morning, according to the Northwest Territories Power Corporation.

A "generation issue" caused an outage around 4:30 a.m. MT Sunday, but power was restored around 5:20 a.m., the company said.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature in Fort Resolution at 4 a.m. was -38 C. At 6 a.m. the next time for which weather information is available, temperature was also -38 C, with a wind chill of -43.

Although power is back, a crew from Yellowknife will head to Fort Resolution Sunday to restore a generator so the community can access a backup power source, the company said.

Fort Resolution is nearly 150 kilometres south of Yellowknife, on the south shore of Great Slave Lake.

 