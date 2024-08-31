Power returns to most of Venezuela after Friday's blackout

Reuters
·1 min read
Power outage in Maracaibo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Electricity returned to Caracas and other parts of Venezuela on Saturday after a blackout plunged much of the country into darkness on Friday, although Reuters witnesses reported continued intermittent outages in the oil-producing state of Zulia.

Venezuela's government blamed the massive blackout that crippled the South American country on an "attack" on the country's largest dam, Guri, without providing additional details.

"The first thing I thought was that the food was going to spoil, and it was so expensive to buy,” said Jose Rincon, a teacher who lives in the central city of Valencia. "When you think everything is bad, it seems like it just gets worse."

Reyner Acosta, a 62-year-old retiree in Maracaibo, the capital of Zulia, said the electricity came back early Saturday morning, only to get cut off once again.

"We were struggling because the electricity came and went," he said while shopping at a market to replenish food that had gone bad while the power was out.

Experts say the blackouts that have plagued Venezuela for years are due to lack of maintenance and disinvestment from the electrical system.

In 2019, a series of nationwide power outages hit Venezuela and lasted days. At the time, Venezuelan authorities also attributed the blackouts to attacks by the opposition.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas in Caracas, Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Tibisay Romero in Valencia, Mariela Nava in Maracaibo, María Ramírez in Puerto Ordaz and Tathiana Ortiz in San Cristóbal; writing by Laura Gottesdiener)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • China’s Troubled Solar Industry May Be Nearing a Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s solar manufacturers have just been through a bloodbath of an earnings season, but there are tentative signs the massive glut that’s plaguing the industry could be starting to ease. Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi Surge to Tackle ComplaintsAs Rural Hospitals Shutt

  • Chinese EV maker BYD to buy German car distributor Hedin Electric

    BERLIN (Reuters) -China's BYD will buy its German distributor Hedin Electric Mobility, BYD and Hedin said on Friday, as BYD moves to establish itself as a major electric vehicle maker in Europe. BYD Automotive GmbH will take charge of the sales activities of BYD vehicles and parts in the German market, as well as management of its stores in Stuttgart and Frankfurt, BYD said, adding that the deal was subject to approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter. Hedin, a Swedish mobility group which also manages the distribution of other Chinese car brands including XPeng and Hongqi, previously managed BYD's relationships to six dealers across Germany to ease the Chinese EV maker's entry into the European market.

  • Billionaire Buffett again sells BofA shares worth about $845 million

    The conglomerate run by one of the world's most revered investors has offloaded shares worth more than a combined $6 billion in the second largest U.S. bank in seven rounds of share sales since July. Berkshire, BofA's top shareholder, disclosed that it had sold roughly 21.1 million shares of the bank between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30. Buffett started investing in the bank in 2011 when Berkshire bought $5 billion of preferred stock.

  • Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Jim Cramer’s Go-To Stock For Success

    We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer’s 10 Go-To Stocks for Success. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) stands against Jim Cramer’s other go-to stocks for success. In a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer offers a perspective on Nvidia and its recent […]

  • Canadian economy grew in 2nd quarter, mostly from government spending and higher wages

    The Canadian economy grew 2.1 per cent at an annualized rate in the second quarter of 2024, though GDP per capita fell for the fifth consecutive quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.The annualized growth rate was above the Bank of Canada's 1.5 per cent estimate from July and better than what economists were expecting.Canadian households were still spending, but at a slower rate, with necessities like rent, food and electricity leading the increase. The growth was offset as people bought few

  • Exclusive-Russia payment hurdles with China partners intensified in August, sources say

    Some Russian companies are facing growing delays and rising costs on payments with trading partners in China, leaving transactions worth tens of billions of yuan in limbo, Russian sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters. Russian companies and officials for a few months have pointed to delays in transactions after Chinese banks tightened compliance following Western threats of secondary sanctions for dealing with Russia. Chinese state banks are shutting down transactions with Russia "en masse" and billions of yuan worth of payments are held up, a source close to the government, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

  • Warren Buffett's Strategic Reduction in Bank of America Shares

    On August 30, 2024, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), through Berkshire Hathaway, executed a significant transaction involving the sale of 21,076,473 shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC). Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), often referred to as "The Oracle of Omaha," is a hallmark of investment success.

  • Exclusive-China's Sinochem plans to exit US shale JV with Exxon, sources say

    Chinese state-backed oil and chemicals company Sinochem is planning to sell its 40% stake in a U.S. shale joint venture with oil major Exxon Mobil, valued upwards of $2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Sinochem in recent weeks hired investment bankers at Barclays to advise it on the potential sale of its stake in the Wolfcamp joint venture, one of the sources said. Exxon, majority owner and operator of the JV, has the right of first refusal in the sale, the source added.

  • Decoding Dollar General Corp (DG): A Strategic SWOT Insight

    Unveiling the Financials and Future Prospects

  • Breeze Airways | Morning Blend

    Breeze Airways has been voted one of the best domestic airlines by Travel and Leisure readers for a third year in a row. There is a reason for that! We're talking with Captain Andrew Jensen.

  • India's Agrim snags $17.3M to help farmers get inputs like seeds and pesticides more easily

    Agriculture in India provides livelihood support to over 42% of its population, contributing 18% to the country's GDP, according to government data. Additionally, India's agri-inputs landscape is different from that of the U.S. and Europe due to its fragmented market structure, diversified demand and seasonal nature of crops. Agrim aims to address all these discrepancies by building a just-in-time supply chain to help agri-input retailers buy inputs from a specific manufacturer.

  • Top 3 High Growth Tech Stocks in Canada to Watch

    As the Canadian market navigates through a period of anticipation following the U.S. Federal Reserve's symposium in Jackson Hole, investors are closely watching economic indicators and market sentiment that could impact small-cap companies. In this environment, identifying high-growth tech stocks becomes crucial for those looking to capitalize on potential opportunities; strong fundamentals and innovative business models are key factors to consider.

  • Undiscovered Gems In Hong Kong Featuring Three Promising Small Caps

    As global markets react to anticipated interest rate cuts and small-cap stocks outperform their larger counterparts, the Hong Kong market presents a fertile ground for discovering promising investments. In this dynamic environment, identifying small-cap stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential can be particularly rewarding.

  • 3 big problems Starbucks new remote work CEO must solve

    The to-do list for incoming Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Brian Niccol is long, and not everything will be checked off as complete within a year. Niccol – who will commute from his home base in California to Starbucks land in Seattle – must address an upset workforce itching to unionize. US consumers are upset about Starbucks prices. And the China business has fallen off a cliff amid pressure from cheaper competitors such as Luckin. Niccol also has a few other challenges that aren’t getting enough attention. For one, Starbucks isn’t selling enough food to people going into the store to buy a coffee. Further, the energy drink industry continues to wrestle market share away from Big Coffee as it promises healthier ingredients and a better pick-me-up. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch more Opening Bid.

  • Buy GE Vernova Stock Because of a Fossil Fuel, Says Analyst

    William Blair analyst Jed Dorsheimer launches coverage of GE Vernova stock with a Buy rating. Now 74% of analysts covering the electricity-production technology company are bullish.

  • Fact Check: Yes, Photos Do Show Trump with Daughter Ivanka Sitting on His Lap

    "He is not weird! Why are you calling him weird?" social media users captioned two photos.

  • I'm 63 years old, worked hard my entire life, and I just got fired after announcing my retirement. Is that even legal — and what are my options from here?

    Don’t panic yet.

  • Katy Perry shares video of herself the day after she gave birth

    Katy Perry has shared a video of herself the day after she gave birth in a post to mark her daughter's birthday.

  • Opinion - If Trump loses, expect a Republican civil war

    Vice President Kamala Harris has a strong advantage in the 2024 election due to her ability to appeal to voters beyond Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and if she wins, it could lead to a civil war within the Republican Party.

  • Opinion: Tom Cotton’s Staggering, Shameful Hypocrisy Over Trump’s Arlington Debacle

    In his 2019 memoir, Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour of Arlington National Cemetery, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) recounts the 16 months, beginning in early 2007, he spent as an Army officer assigned to The Old Guard, the fabled unit that oversees a grassy expanse made holy by American heroes.During this time, Cotton periodically filled in for his commanding officer and personally supervised several internments in Arlington National Cemetery’s Section 60, where the dead from the wars in Afghanistan and I