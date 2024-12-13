Power shut-offs left Ramona business defenseless against burglars
“We're all pretty tired,” said Daniel Wisnewski, owner of The Shootists’ Emporium: a gun store that just got broken into on Wednesday around 4 a.m.
"This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family," her sister and mom said of their search, during which time her dad also died by suicide
For Roxy, a four-year-old Labrador retriever, it's been a rough 24 hours.The much-beloved chocolate lab went missing during an alleged carjacking in Etobicoke Wednesday morning, when a man allegedly made off with an SUV while she was still inside. Toronto police say the dog and the suspect were found at a Brampton home on Thursday, thanks to a tip from the public.Speaking to CBC Toronto after her rescue Thursday, her owner, Josh Miller, said Roxy will be given plenty of treats following her orde
Hours of secretly recorded videos and phone calls have offered a rare glimpse into how the longest-serving legislative leader in American history operated behind closed doors. As the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan stretches into its third month, testimony has covered his multiple alleged schemes, from kickbacks involving the state’s largest utility company to Chinatown developments benefiting his private tax firm. Jurors have heard from a congresswoman, former state legislators and the government’s star witness: a former Chicago alderman who secretly wore a wire.
Trump and his billionaire allies are out of touch with a crisis facing more than 600,000 Americans, advocates tell Alex Woodward
The clerk reportedly told Mangione to return later in the day, when a room would be available
Earl Hollins was killed during a dispute with Anthony Ray Boyce on Friday, per police
OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post workers says an unfair labour practice complaint over the company's layoffs has been resolved, calling it an important victory for workers' rights.
"They pull a blanket out of their bookbag, and they lay outside and go to sleep," said a neighbor about the boys
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities have “no doubt” that two Vietnamese officials sexually attacked two young female servers at a restaurant during a visit to the country, but were unable to charge the men before they returned to Vietnam, police said Thursday.
When Tony Humby was stopped on a secluded road at 3 a.m. one October morning in 2007, police found three young teens in the car. As Ryan Cooke reports for CBC Investigates, two of those passengers now say the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary should have told them Humby was accused of rape less than a month earlier.
The Utah mom influencer behind the viral "17 diapers" trend is being investigated by police after an internet uproar over a video that appeared to show her son flinching.TikToker Hannah Hiatt, previously known online as Nurse Hannah, has since deleted the video, which was filmed in a grocery store and appeared to show her toddler startling and briefly hiding his face as his father walks up to him. As People Magazine reports, the video sparked hundreds of comments from people concerned for the bo
The King shared a heartwarming and unexpected moment with a group of charmed tourists in London
In a Reddit post, a husband is unsure of how to proceed after his in-laws disinvited him from Christmas when he suggested splitting the holiday
Mackenzie Rose Colgan has been charged with murder, per Maryland authorities
TORONTO — The U.S. Department of Justice says a former TD Bank Group employee has been arrested and charged for allegedly facilitating money laundering at the bank.
Father Daniel Doherty initially claimed he had been ‘affirming’ the victim.
Richard Fluegel Sr. was found dead inside a car after his son, Richard Fluegel Jr., allegedly tried to turn his body in
Sara Sharif, 10, died after suffering more than 25 broken bones and being bitten, burned and restrained, the Old Bailey heard.
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say advances in DNA technology have led to a breakthrough in a cold case that began decades ago with the grisly discovery of a human skull in a river.Now they're asking the public for help solving the historical homicide of a man named Gerald Durocher who was known to frequent the Ottawa area.The partially intact skull, along with several vertebrae, was discovered by recreational divers on July 10, 1988, in the Otonabee River about 40 metres from shore, according to
Travis Vader, the man convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to life in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann, is expected to apply for day parole on Thursday. The bodies of the senior couple from St. Albert, Alta., were never found. The son of the McCanns says Vader should not be eligible for parole unless he admits to the killing or reveals more details.