Power to stay affordable with energy strategy, says minister

Days before NB Power is expected to seek much higher electricity prices, New Brunswick has released an energy strategy that envisions the province increasing solar and wind power by five times within the next dozen years.

This pledge is much higher than the three times recommended for countries that participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference that just wrapped up in Dubai.

But energy Minister Mike Holland said electricity costs should continue to be affordable for New Brunswickers, who, despite paying for recent increases, still have among the lowest electrical rates in the world.

Although no cost estimates were provided, the strategy states that reliability of electricity supply and affordability are key goals. As such, it relies heavily on financial support from Ottawa to ensure New Brunswickers can afford the improvements to the system.

Premier Blaine Higgs said while it was true he's been deeply critical of the Trudeau Liberal government for what he considers its big spending ways, he's willing to put a hand out for items that matter.

"Spending too much comes in many buckets," the premier said at a news conference in Fredericton Wednesday promoting the new strategy. "We can't do every thing but we need to do some things. And so if we all agree, and we're focused, that we need to make a difference in the emissions in our country, then let that be a priority."

Low rates under pressure

NB Power is expected to ask the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board for a significant increase when it files for a rate application on Friday. Last year, the public utility asked for its biggest hike in more than 40 years, a demand that the regulator trimmed back to 4.8 per cent.

But Holland said that, so long as Ottawa helps financially, affordability is still within reach.

"We certainly aren't going to be moving into an area that exceeds the ability to pay," Holland told reporters. "And it's one thing to say, 'we don't have that costed out here,'but we're not dealing with complete unknowns. We know a certain range, in the ballpark, as we flesh these projects out."

The plan puts a big emphasis on small nuclear reactors providing power by 2035, a controversial decision that renewed criticism from many environmentalists that the technology is unproven, unreliable, unsafe and expensive.

But it doesn't answer key questions such as how much the refurbishment of the Mactaquac Generating Station will cost, expected to be billions of dollars. The strategy says a decision about an overhaul of the crumbling, 55-year-old hydro facility near Fredericton that supplies an enormous amount of the province's electrical needs is expected in 2024-2025.

Nor are there are any estimates for converting the Belledune Generating Station in northern New Brunswick from coal to wood pellets.

Small modular reactors are expected to produce 600 megawatts of power by 2035, about the same as what the Point Lepreau nuclear plant near Saint John produces at maximum capacity, but again, costs, the province says, are unknown.

"The Mactaquac project is a multibillion-dollar project that's going to have an impact," said René Legacy, the Liberal deputy leader said in the house. "The minister of finance should be having a hard time sleeping right now because he doesn't have the number and it's going to have an impact. It's going to have a huge impact."

The Liberal critic said it was strange that the province had seemingly decided that Mactaquac will be overhauled without knowing how much it will cost or having a wider public discussion about it.

"It's already been decided somehow and we're just going to keep not talking about it until it happens," Legacy said. "We need to get those things covered because it is important to take care of things we have right now before we start dreaming of these grand dreams about what is coming."

An ambitious power plan

The plan, the first energy strategy released by the province in 12 years, pushes for New Brunswick to become a big power producer and supplier. Besides the nuclear ambition, it envisions adding 1,400 megawatts of wind power and 500 megawatts of solar power. For those renewables alone, that's enough power to supply 1.9 million homes in a province with 835,000 people.

It foresees a renewed energy system powering the province's economy and prosperity, with an emphasis on being able to supply hydrogen and electricity to industry, while encouraging household consumers to become more efficient and use less power.

"The ambition in the title of the energy strategy is quite something," said Coon, referring to the document 'Powering our Economy and the World with Clean Energy.'"New Brunswickers are just hoping that their homes will be powered reliably and affordably, which we haven't seen recently."

He said affordability and nuclear power don't go together, as proven by Lepreau. The plant has not performed as well as expected following a huge overhaul in 2012, and is responsible for most of NB Power's $5-billion debt, which is considered so crippling the Tory government has ordered it to reduce it by at least $1 billion in the coming years.

"This strategy plans on doubling the capacity for nuclear power generation in this province, which means doubling the debt, and doubling the rates, doubling the costs to New Brunswickers when we know that the least cost sources of energy available on the planet anywhere right now, including here in New Brunswick, are wind and solar and conservation and efficiency," Coon told the house.

He noted that the document envisioned a 60 per cent hike in electrical demand in a dozen years.

"We haven't seen anything like that in a long, long, long time," the Green leader said.

"There are going to have to be some important questions asked about where the projections come from, how real it is, and why would we build out to try to meet such a massive increase in electricity demand, when in the past, such projections have failed to materialize and we have overbuilt."

Pros and cons

Moe Qureshi, the manager of climate solutions at the Conservation Council of New Brunswick, pushed heavily for the province to create over 1,000 megawatts of solar and wind energy, backed with battery power, when he appeared before a legislature committee in September.

He was happy to see it in the document.

"At the time, the politicians didn't seem receptive but I'm glad they changed their tune about that," Qureshi said Wednesday.

There were elements of the strategy that bothered him. It speaks of New Brunswick's vast shale gas reserves and the possibility of exploiting them to help the rest of the world transition from coal.

Higgs said in the media conference that New Brunswick could send natural gas to China and Europe, where more than a thousand coal plants are still in operation, a move that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from those plants by more than half.

Qureshi and other environmentalists say no fossil fuels should be burned and it's best to leave them in the ground.

"The UN climate change report that came out this morning said we really need to ramp down our fossil fuel production and triple our renewable energy. So I'm a bit concerned natural gas is still on the table."

John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner