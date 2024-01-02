Powerball jackpot-winning ticket sold in Michigan
For the first time ever, the Powerball jackpot was won on a New Year's Day drawing. Someone in Michigan purchased a ticket worth $842.4 million.
Anderson Cooper couldn't stop uncontrollably laughing at John Mayer after he called in from a cat bar during CNN's live New Year's Eve show.
The holiday photo absence has only added to the mystery surrounding the ex-first lady, who has been MIA from her husband's 2024 campaign and court appearances.
Anitta took to Instagram to share a closer look at her daring stage outfit of fishnet shorts featuring cheeky cut-outs that showed off her bum and sparkly thong
Utah police say they found a teenage Chinese exchange student alone and cold in a tent after he was a victim of what they’re calling a “cyber-kidnapping.”
Count Nikolai of Monpezat returned to social media, a day after his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, confirmed her abdication from the Danish throne.
ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
These nine new state laws go into effect Jan. 1.
The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star was seen on camera getting into an apparent brawl with a group of riders
"We have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district," Boebert said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast on Saturday.
James Middleton, the brother of Kate Middleton the Princess of Wales, made an exciting and unexpected announcement for his plans in 2024 with his wife Alizée Thevent, months after they welcomed their first child together
The former president's supporters attempted to shade the band by calling them “sellouts,” “losers” and “pro big government.”
The Georgia Republican got called out on social media for disparaging the Democratic ex-president while ignoring the sex offender's friendship with Trump.
Victoria Beckham's mini-me daughter Harper Beckham channelled her classic style in a glamorous strappy dress for her New Year's Eve celebrations with David, Romeo and Cruz.
Sarah Ferguson took the time on New Year's Eve to share an inspirational post with her 669k followers on Instagram, perfectly timed to ring in the start of a new year.
Jennifer Aniston took to social media on Sunday night to look back on her 2023 highlights with a montage reel. The 54-year-old Morning Show star showed off some stunning looks within the short video, and there was one particular look that stopped us in our tracks.
While on the campaign trail, Ron DeSantis is curiously talking about "flattening" the Bahamas, prompting the US Embassy in Nassau to respond.
The Russian president supposedly forced suspected illegal immigrants celebrating NYE to sign up.
"The guy just walked up shot my husband and threw him out of the vehicle ran him over and took our vehicle,” Karen Lopez said
Christina Bobb accused opponents of the former president of putting out ‘propaganda’ to harm his 2024 presidential run
King Charles is feeling "unsettled" as his family rift with Prince Harry continues into 2024, astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has said