Powerball player just misses $1.03 billion jackpot — but still wins big in Florida

A lottery player just missed a huge jackpot — but still scored a life-changing prize in Florida.

The person bought a ticket that matched all but one number picked in the Powerball drawing April 1, making it worth $1 million, according to the game’s website and a Florida Lottery news release.

The winning numbers: white balls 19-24-40-42-56, with red Powerball 23.

The Powerball winner has something big to celebrate after buying the lucky ticket at a Sedano’s Supermarkets store. The ticket came from the location on South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, officials said.

It turns out, the lucky ticket matched all five white balls to win big. It was one number from scoring the larger jackpot prize, which stood at an estimated $1.03 billion the night of the drawing.

The Florida Lottery in its news release didn’t say whether anyone had come forward to cash in on the $1 million prize. The Sunshine State gives winners about six months to claim their prizes.

Other $1 million tickets were sold in Maryland (two), Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia, drawing results show.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

