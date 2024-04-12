Powerball player misses jackpot prize — but still wins big in SC. ‘Can’t stop smiling’

A lottery player just missed a nearly 10-figure jackpot — but still has a big reason to be thrilled.

The South Carolina man “can’t stop smiling” after he won $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

“I’m pleased with what I got,” the winner told the S.C. Education Lottery in an April 11 news release. “And I’m still playing.”

The man, who regularly plays Powerball, won after stopping at a Publix grocery store in Beaufort, a roughly 35-mile drive north from the popular vacation spot of Hilton Head Island. At the supermarket’s location on Robert Smalls Parkway, he randomly chose the numbers for his ticket.

The Powerball ticket he bought matched five of six numbers picked in the March 27 drawing. And since the man spent an extra dollar on the Power Play option, his $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000, according to The Island Packet and drawing results.

The man, who was “all smiles” after his win, just missed a larger jackpot prize. He was one number from hitting the jackpot, which stood at an estimated $873 million the night of the drawing.

The winner kept $69,000 after taxes, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email. Officials didn’t identify the lucky lottery player in their news release.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

